Fashion
Clyde ISD board accepts neutral dress code
The Clyde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Directors unanimously approved a dress code for the 2021-2022 school year on Monday evening that eliminates gender language.
The changes come after a student, Trevor Wilkinson, was suspended in December for refusing to remove his nail polish, which pushed a number of organizations, including the Texas ACLU.
Superintendent KennyBerry said that Tuesday afternoon he had “not had a direct conversation with Trevor” about the revisions.
But Berry said he was personally happy with the new code, even though he knew it was inevitable that there could be disagreements.
“The biggest change without a doubt is the shift from a sexist dress code to a non-sexist dress code,” he said.
A committee made up of district staff, parents and high school students was consulted to develop the code, studying both current policy and those of other districts, he said.
It was important that the group “be able to discuss each of these points,” Berry said.
The heart of this discussion was a three-pillar approach, promoting safety and health while avoiding disruption, he said.
“This is really the basis of this code,” he said. “And that’s how we landed on these objects.”
Policy changes
The approved policy does not mention nail polish or makeup and jewelry, for the most part, although “explicit or insinuating clothing or adornments” disrupting the educational process, as defined, is prohibited.
Ear and / or nasal piercings are permitted, with restrictions based on grade.
Nasal piercings, for example, should be limited to a non-gauging stud and should be allowed in grade six and above.
Earrings are only allowed in younger classes, again without evaluation.
Some restrictions, such as facial hair and hair color, remain.
Facial hair is not allowed, although the policy states that “hair color must be of a natural color in the human genome”.
He also states that “students should avoid hairstyle extremes that attract so much attention that they interfere with the learning environment.”
According to the code, if students come to school with clothes that violate the dress code, or in any other way violate dress and grooming standards, they will be “suspended from school until they are in conformity ”.
Ongoing process
Because the policy is about dress and grooming, it should be reviewed annually, Berry said.
“Different trends are emerging and changes are occurring,” he said. “Moving forward each year, we’ll use some type of committee … to bring that recommendation to the board, go over what we have and make sure it still works and is still applicable.
Berry said when there are concerns or questions about a school policy, it is important to “have these conversations.”
The district should always “look to see if there are any changes or updates that need to be addressed,” he said.
“We should review and revise and make adjustments as we see fit and when we feel it’s in the best interest of the district,” Berry said.
Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for the Abilene Reporter-News. If you enjoy local news, you can support local journalists with adigital subscription to ReporterNews.com.
