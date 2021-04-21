It’s no surprise that fashion has long been seen as a mirror of our reality. It reflects our current collective social conscience regarding sanity, spending habits, politics and morality – often reinforced during chaotic times as a means of escape.

Industry is often broken down into small, consumable eras for our nostalgic joy. The 20s brought flapper dresses and short hair while the 90s led to the emergence of the ultra-glamorous supermodel into a world of luxury and excess. Whether it’s the hippie years of the 60s and 70s or the slightly too chunky shoulders and curly hair of the 80s, every fashion decade can be overshadowed by various illegal substances.

The Prohibition Era led to shapeless silhouettes and shorter hems that allowed movement to party all night long. The 80s and 90s, often seen as the cocaine-fueled American years, all mirrored the stimulant with pre-athlesiure materials on the thumb like velvet, spandex, and lycra forming clothing suitable for jazzercise.

The most formative years of the relationship between style and stimulants are the 1960s and 1970s. In the shadow of post-war America, the youth of then, now the baby boomers, began to grow. experimenting with substances, pop culture and fashion. Mainly cannabis, LSD and flower power clothing.

A couple at the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969. Getty Images Jimi Hendrix at the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969. Pinterest

LSD, or Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, is a psychoactive hallucinogen invented by Swiss scientist Albert Hoffman. On April 19, 1943, Hoffman embarked on the world’s first recreational trip and rode home on his bicycle, for science, of course. His discovery of the effects of LSD cemented the drug as a drug of extraordinary potency, capable of causing significant changes in consciousness at incredibly low doses. The day became known as the LSD enthusiast’s bike day and slowly began to spread as a popular drug of choice.

The years since the drug’s discovery have been clouded in scientific research, with LSD being used by medical professionals in an attempt to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder or depression. In the 1960s, Harvard psychologist Timothy Leary encouraged American youth to “step up, tune in, and give up,” praising the drug and its power to raise awareness. conscience, leading students to turn to LSD in protest against the current political environment.

The mid-century anti-war movement was eclipsed by drug use as a means of political protest. For students, taking LSD and smoking cannabis was in direct contrast to the presidential administration, which was cracking down on young people at the time. Associated press

Also known as acid, the hallucinogenic drug influenced some of the most important arts of its time. The Beatles’ Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Orchestra The albums were shaped by members’ experimentation with LSD, while colorful paper tabs of the substance were littered across almost everyone’s tongue at the inaugural Woodstock Arts and Music Festival in 1969. LSD didn’t just affect music, although its impact on societal standards of dress and overhaul of restrictive fashion standards was far more crucial.

The colorful, utilitarian costumes of the Beatles in their Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Orchestra album reminded listeners of a colorful and trippy experience. At the time, band favorite John Lennon was heavily experimenting with LSD, providing a creative and psychedelic backdrop to the album’s aesthetic. Pinterest

The it-fashion of the mid to late 60s and 70s can be defined as flowing and boisterous, from shiny organic prints to flowing, carefree silhouettes. Unlike the fashion of previous decades, mod, psychedelic and funk style clothing relied primarily on clothing from other cultures. It was not uncommon to find embroidered Peruvian ponchos and luxurious Indian kaftans during “Summer of Love” in 1969.

A woman in a floral print dress at Woodstock 69 Getty Images A man wears an Indian-style kaftan on the grounds of the Woodstock festival. Getty Images

European couturiers like Pierre Cardin, Emilio Pucci, and André Courrèges experimented with short mini skirts, color blocking styles and straight dresses, adding to an already liberated feminine form. Across the pond in the United States, the youth of the counterculture have often rocked bohemian caftans, flower-embellished tops, and bold scarves and wraps at music festivals. On a daily basis, men and women wore loose pants that allowed for greater freedom of movement and tie-dye tops, perhaps inspired by a particularly pleasant acid trip.

The shift of the flower power generation to an open mind and a united consciousness after experiencing LSD has not only occurred in their lifetimes. Like all cyclical fashion trends, the influence of acid has largely survived the hippies. The young creators, the Boomer’s Children, were undoubtedly inspired by the nostalgic pinch of old photo albums and the music provided. On Tracks. LSD has influenced some of the most avant-garde minds in fashion yesterday and today. The creatives of the late ’80s and early’ 90s who emerged on the scene were the first wave to come after: Dries Van Noten, Anna Sui and Cher’s favorite Bob Mackie.

Cher and Sonny wore bright colors and mod prints in 1968. Getty Images Cher in a two-piece floral blouse and skirt on stage in 1972. Getty Images

While each designer varies in structure, flowing prints and patterns often adorn the collections of their work, whether trendy or modern. Experimentation, whether with deep V-necks or kaleidoscopic patterns, the hypnotic tidal wave continues to alter the clothing we see today.

Dries Van Noten’s Spring / Summer 2015 collection referred to anti-war sit-ins with the Belgian designer’s usual funky and geometric patterns. Indigitalimages.com

Anna Sui Spring / Summer 2015 Indigitalimages.com Prada Spring / Summer 2019 Indigital.tv

In Gen Z fashion, fashion’s largest rising consumer group has also jumped on the psychedelic bandwagon. Clothes saved on the shopping app, Depop allowed today’s youth to experience the silhouettes of the 60s and 70s. Last year’s cottagecore trend is also an ode to the flowy fabrics of the decade, with cap sleeves and puffed blouses reminiscent of Woodstock ’69. In the prints, sustainably sourced garments from designers like Paloma Wool have focused on color, fusing burnt oranges and lime greens to create a trippy canvas.

As we head into the two most wonderfully chaotic days of the year, it’s important to remember the roots of fashion and the substances that shape our modern pop culture. So don Tame Impala, grab your oversized tie-dye hoodie from earlier this forties, and venture into Lucy’s diamond-filled sky.