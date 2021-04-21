Wedding Dress Vaccination – NBC 7 San Diego





Like many brides-to-be, Baltimore resident Sarah Studley was ready to say, yes, but her plans quickly fell apart when COVID-19 hit. Her wedding plans at the Spreckels Pavilion have been put on hold indefinitely and a wedding dress has not been worn. Studley, however, decided to put the dress to work in another way and got vaccinated while wearing it. It’s my event of the year, Studley said. I get the shot and that was the bulb moment: “OK, I know where I can wear my little polka dot dress.” The University of Maryland Medical System recently tweeted a photo of Studley receiving his first COVID-19 photo. She was seen in a white dress with her sleeve rolled up, getting the vaccine. Studley told NBC 7 that she wore the dress she initially had in mind for her dream wedding, but later decided to switch to a more formal dress. She said she saw an actress pose in an elaborate dress for her vaccine and was inspired to share her dress with others since her guests would never see her. There were a lot of people there so I picked that as my moment and also getting the vaccine is really exciting, Studley said. It was a party. Studley and her fiance, Bryan, were supposed to celebrate their big day in November. They had announced their engagement the year before with a photo from the San Diego Zoo, but as Studley started to peak, things took a sharp turn with COVID -19. We sent our backup dates and the next day I found out I had been exposed to COVID, Studley said. Fortunately, Studley did not catch COVID-19, but the fallout from the virus was enough for him to rule out his big reception and move on to a more intimate ceremony with his family. Studley has always been married in San Diego, tying the knot with her fiance Bryan at the wedding hut outside the county administration building. Studleys photos capture the reality of a wedding in the midst of a pandemic. In one photo, two guests can be seen with masks sitting on an enclosed bench. In another, a county clerk gazes happily through a window as the two newlyweds kiss. Studley said that while it wasn’t the dream wedding she was envisioning, the community really made her feel like it really was her special day. Photos: The bride-to-be wears a wedding dress for her vaccination I can’t even count the number of cars that have honked their horns, Studley said. People who shouted congratulations and said we looked great. It was truly heartwarming.

