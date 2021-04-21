Hopefully men’s football rallies in the face of adversity

HOLLAND Hope College’s men’s football team have been no stranger to adversity in their 2021 campaign.

The Flying Dutchmen struggled on the pitch, failing to win a game for nearly a full month. They were also having a rough time off the field, playing just four regular season games after COVID-19 protocols caused cancellations in their already shortened schedule.

But with the momentum building up against them and with the season on the line, the Flying Dutchmen have found a way to get the job done. In a winning or returning match of the MIAA tournament against Adrian, they beat the Bulldogs 3-0.

It affected us so much, we had five games canceled and most of the other teams don’t, coach David Brandt said. As for the conference games, they were so few and far between, it didn’t feel real.

It’s not easy, we weren’t quite ready for the game [at first], our legs weren’t quite under us, said senior midfielder Dominick Byrne. So that we can go out and control the game like that, it’s really cool.

Junior midfielder Ryan Flynn put Hope on the board with 22 minutes left in the first half and helped on Matt Wimmers’ goal in the second half. He said it was perfect for the team to come out so dominant.

Hope was ready, playing hard because they didn’t want the season to end, but the game also presented a growth opportunity for the whole roster. The two seniors on the team, Ty Dalton and Byrne, will return for another year, Brandt said, so the Flying Dutch won’t lose anyone when they graduate and have another chance to develop chemistry for the next year.

For me and Ty [Dalton] being the only seniors is definitely a bigger burden on the guys who are juniors and sophomores, Byrne said. It’s been a huge team effort with the coach to get everyone to come together, so we asked a lot of young guys to mature really quickly and I think you’re starting to see that as the season is progressing, although we haven’t played a lot of games.

Due to Tuesday’s victory, he still has the chance to win the first MIAA tournament title on the list. The Flying Dutch haven’t won a conference title since 2010 and they haven’t won the tournament since 2013.

The team also has a chance to end their tumultuous season with a win if they continue to advance in the conference tournament. The NCAA Division III council has canceled the fall championships, and men’s football is technically a fall sport. So with no hope of a national tournament bid waiting for the Flying Dutch next week, this final round means a little extra for them. They are the highest seed remaining on the pitch and will face Alma in the semi-finals on Thursday in the Netherlands.

It would be huge, Byrne said. It would do so much good, but like Coach Brandt says, it was all about bigger and better things, so an MIAA Championship is just a step in the right direction that was trying to go.

With just five games under their belt after Tuesday’s win, their legs are much fresher than those of other teams in the conference, some of whom have played twice as many games as Hope. This could be an advantage for the fewer games they have played, while their opponents are more exhausted after a heavier regular season.

The Flying Dutchmen know that while the momentum has been stacked against them a number of times this season, it doesn’t matter now. All they have to do now is take care of themselves and they can end the season filled with adversity by hoisting a trophy.

We would love to win a trophy, that’s what we’re here for, said Flynn. We were building something awesome here and we worked really really hard all year for it, this is just a step on the road to success so we were looking forward to it.

