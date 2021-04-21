Fashion brands use blockchain to fight counterfeiting

TipRanks

Recent pullback in these 3 stocks is a buying opportunity, analysts say

Again, it’s time to look for moving upside stocks at relative bargain prices. We just saw a pullback in market prices, but for some stocks the pullback started earlier and intensified. This opened up opportunities that Wall Streets analysts were quick to point out. These are Strong Buy stocks, despite their recent declines in stock values. Analysts have noted that each has a path to short-term gains, which makes risk-reward factors appropriate for return-conscious investors. And with prices dropping lately, these are also suitable for bargain hunters. We used the TipRanks database to find three stocks that match this profile. Let’s take a closer look. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) Online retailers have clearly had an advantage over the past year, but on the other hand, the recent reopening of economies around the world has put some pressure on them. Farfetch, an online clothing retailer with an international profile head office in London, offices in New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Portugal and Brazil shows both trends. The company’s 2H20 gains have pushed its market cap well above $ 16 billion, while recent stressors have pushed the stock price down 38% since its February peak. Farfetch has a solid base, based on over 3 million active customers and over 1,300 vendors on the platform. The company saw more than $ 3.2 billion in raw merchandise offered through the site in 2020, making it the world’s leading platform for buying luxury goods online. The gross value of goods increased 49% from the previous year. Top of the line, Farfetchs 2020 revenue grew 64% year-over-year to $ 1.7 billion to $ 540 million, or about a third of that total, in the fourth quarter . Covering Farfetch for JP Morgan, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth notes that the recent weakness has created a compelling buying opportunity. This opportunity is based on: “1) FTCH’s position as the world’s leading market in the rapidly evolving $ 300 billion online luxury market; 2) FTCH’s well-established electronic dealer model which attracts over brands and inventory on the platform; and 3) FTCH’s strong position in the high-growth Chinese luxury market through the FTCH app and the recently launched store on the Alibabas Tmall luxury pavilion. FTCH is also expected to experience its first full year of EBITDA profit in 2021, with a shift towards greater scalability over time thanks to In line with this bullish outlook, Anmuth rates FTCH as overweight (i.e. buy ), with a price target of $ 72 suggesting a 58% year-over-year increase. (To see Anmuths track record, click here) Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Farfetch is based on 7 Buy ratings , which compensate for a single Hold. The stock price is $ 45.50, and the average target of $ 74.38 implies an increase of about 63% for the next 12 months. (See FTCH action analysis on TipRanks) O ncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Next on our list, Oncternal, is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The company is working to develop new treatments for cancers whose critical needs are not being met. The company’s pipeline includes three drug candidates, at different stages of development, from preclinical to a Phase 2 trial. The lead candidate in the pipeline, cirmtuzumab, is the one undergoing this trial. The drug is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the MMR1 receptor in certain hematologic cancers. In December, the company published interim phase 1/2 results of the efficacy of cirmtuzumabs in combination with ibrutinib. The combination compared favorably to ibrutinib monotherapy. Cirmtuzumab is also in a phase 1 clinical study as a treatment agent for breast cancer; updated results released earlier this month showed partial response or stable disease in half or more of the patient cohort. Despite the positive clinical results, Oncternals share fell 30% this month. According to Northland analyst Carl Bynes, in a note titled Weakness Creates Buying Opportunity, investors should take this time to buy. We view ONCT’s actions as an essential participation for those investing in the oncology segment, with multiple clinical updates scheduled for 2Q21. as MAJOR catalysts. We believe that cirmtuzumab (anti-MMR1 mAb) is positioned to become a revolutionary therapy for the treatment of MCL and other MMR-expressing malignancies. In addition, we are planning the first human assay of its ROR1 CAR-T candidate at 2H21 in China, “Bynes said. Consistent with his optimistic outlook, Bynes is evaluating ONCT for outperformance (i.e. (For watch Bynes history, click here) Wall Street took a unanimous stance on ONCT, giving the stock 4 recent positive reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target, at 15.50 $, indicates an increase of about 170% from the stock price of $ 5.75. (See ONCT stock market analysis on TipRanks) BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Pharmaceutical companies can’t do their jobs without them. support services or products provided by companies like BioLife. The company provides cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools, including cryopreservation storage units, biopreservation for blood storage, storage media and hypothermic expeditions and, above all, the suppo Cell thawing rts allowing the use of biological samples after cryopreservation. BioLifes quarterly top line has sequential gains in Q3 and Q4. The third quarter gain was 14% and increased to 30% in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue, at $ 14.7 million, was up 78% year-over-year. For the full year, the top line reached $ 48.1 million, a year-over-year gain of 76%. The company provided a revenue forecast for 2021 in the range of $ 101 million to $ 110 million. With that in the background, we can watch the performance of the action. BLFS stock peaked in December, after rising 176% in 12 months. Since then, stocks have fallen 31%. Carl Bynes, of Northland Capital, sees this decline in equities as, once again, an advantage for investors. “We see the recent drop in BioLife shares as a buying opportunity. BioLife, in our view, is in a unique position to emerge as the leading consolidator of the enabling technology segment supporting the high growth cell and gene therapy industry. internal development and acquisitions, has amassed a comprehensive suite of product and service offerings that support cell and gene therapy applications from development to commercialization, noted Bynes. To that end, Bynes ranks BioLife as an outperform (i.e. buy), with a price target of $ 55 to indicate a potential upside of ~ 75% over 12 months. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.