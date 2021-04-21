Up to 53% off these six Black Ops inspired watches





When looking for a watch, a combination of functionality, durability and fashion is essential. These Luminox watches, similar to those used by black operations teams around the world, offer an excellent mix of these while adding additional functions. Check out these six watches for sale below. This Luminox Black Ops 8895 men’s watch features Swiss quartz movement, anti-reflective coating, water resistance up to 200 meters and improved scratch resistance. It is the sturdy watch for frequent wearers. The Luminox Black Ops 8802 Carbon Quartz men’s watch features a self-powered lighting system, as well as a precise Swiss quartz movement. It has excellent night and day visibility and a sturdy, scratch resistant construction. The Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 series men’s watch combines modern style with durable construction. It has a stainless steel case and luminous hands and indicators for discreet use at any time of the day. It is water resistant to a depth of 656.17 feet. This Luminox Navy SEAL Chronograph men’s watch features an elegant army green dial and yellow hands for easy reading at a glance. Perfect for workouts, hard work or hiking, the Swiss quartz movement is always precise in the chronograph style watch with a comfortable elastic band and a tang style clasp. The Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive men’s watch has durable construction and an easy-to-read, high-contrast face. It is water resistant to a depth of 984.25 feet and is also available in blue and gray or green and black (both also $ 319, 53% off the total price). The Luminox Spartan Race Edition quartz watch for men is the result of a collaboration between the watch company and Spartan Race, offering a fusion of functionality and strength. With Swiss technology included, the watch guarantees visibility every hour of the day for up to 25 years. It is waterproof to a depth of over 600 feet and is perfect for training or any manual work. Prices are subject to change.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos