Nude model photos are not fashion photography

The vast majority of fashion photographers have worked with nude models. A small minority only work with nude models. As a fashion photographer, I am often asked if I photograph nude models. Although I find the question silly, it is important to understand that nude photography is absolutely not fashion photography.

For many reasons, fashion photography is a wild beast. It’s complicated and requires a huge team to produce something substantial. In business, becoming a fashion photographer is quite difficult. But it is also an undeniably attractive profession since fashion photographers photograph breathtaking models in haute couture. Yes, sometimes that seam is revealing, and sometimes the model is half-naked for the sake of the story. But fashion photography is essentially about the presence of clothes, not their absence.

Whenever I tell people that I am a fashion photographer, someone inevitably asks me if I photograph nude models. Much of the issue rests on the mistaken assumption that all a fashion photographer does is, in effect, photograph nude models. Unfortunately, at first, a newbie might see a fashion photography page on Instagram with tens of thousands of followers and decide what they need to do to be successful. In fact, there is a genre of Instagram fashion photography dedicated to nude models. But my advice for a newbie fashion photographer is to stay away from Instagram. Instead, surround yourself with real fashion photography. Buy Vogue, Marie Claire, GQ and aim for this level. You will eventually get there.

So what is fashion photography?

This is the key question you want to ask yourself when deciding to pursue fashion. This is not an easy question and there is no definitive answer. The simplest I can give is this: this is the kind of photography depicting clothes and fashion accessories. This is achieved through lighting, laying and efficient composition.

Fashion photography is about fashion; fashion is about clothes.

Why aren’t nude models the subjects of fashion photography?

Glamor vs. fashion

Allows to distinguish between glamor photography and fashion photography. To me glamor photography means the kitsch, overdone nudity in your face. There is nothing wrong with it. If you are a glamorous photographer, great! But don’t call your work fashion photography, because it’s not fashion if it isn’t about clothes. And, don’t call yourself a specialist in underwear photography if your portfolio is all about nude models. This genre is female glamor photography.

Nude models are not revolutionary fashion work

Fashion photography is complex and artists aim to give their own unique perspective. The most successful fashion images are provocative, one way or another, but that’s not because they feature nude models. We are not living in the 19th century; Western society is generally liberal when it comes to nudity. There is nothing new about the nude models. Sexy, yes, revolutionary, no. On rare occasions, well-executed artistic fashion images feature nudity; however, I can count these photos with one hand. Usually, these well-made images offer commentary on female sexism and objectification.

Photographers with portfolios of vulnerable-looking models sitting on beds

Seriously? Frankly, there is something wrong with having a portfolio of only nude models sitting on a bed. This does not mean that the idea of ​​an image is bad. There are no good or bad images, only portfolios. Annie Leibovitz shot Nicole Kidman like a vulnerable girl on a bed. Is his whole wallet like this? No. Does this individual image work for the situation? Yes.

Helmut Newton and Peter Lindbergh

Both worked with nude models. Yes, Helmut Newton is a fashion photographer who has photographed nude models. But he is also an artist who has commented on society through his art. It’s not uncommon for fashion photographers to have nude work in their portfolio, and there are certainly some iconic fashion images that feature nudity. But the question you should be asking yourself is do these photographers only take nude models? The answer is a clear no. The portfolio of any respected fashion photographer in the industry is vibrant, featuring both nude and clothed men and women. Don’t fool yourself into thinking that you can be like Lindbergh if you shoot a nude model.

Art

Fine arts

A popular label affixed to some nude works is fine art nudity. The term itself is often misunderstood. I am not an art critic by training; however, I am aware that art often carries a message or commentary on society. The work exhibited in a gallery is often classified as powerful art. That’s not to say that nude photographs can’t be art or artistic nudity. Formento + Formento, a creative couple, use audit as a storytelling tool. In their project Spies, Lies, and Saboteurs, female nudity is used to pay homage to the heroines of WWII. Above all, not all of the images are naked. To this end, I would like to say that creating art should have a purpose behind it. Just taking photos of nude models and pretending it’s artistic nudity won’t cut it if you go for fine art.

Art is subjective

A common argument to use is that art is subjective. What I consider art may not be art for you. While this is true, some objectivity is always welcome. Guardians of the art world, critics will ultimately decide whether your work deserves gallery exhibition. This is especially true if you are just starting out and trying to join the party of artistic photography and make a name for yourself. The subjectivity of art becomes quite objective when you look at beautiful works of art on and not in a gallery. While fine art is not personally the direction I want to go, I know a lot of photographers are looking to it. I suggest you immerse yourself in the work of the people you see in galleries, not Facebook groups. Emphasizing that “art is subjective” ends the discussion and is, frankly, selfish. It’s also an easy way to fire anyone who gives constructive criticism that can help you move forward. It’s like me saying my job is the best in the world because it is and rejecting what other people say. Of course, I love my photographs, but they are a work in progress. My work is constantly evolving, which means that there are objective things that can and should be improved.

Is there a place for nude work in photography?

Absolutely yes! I’m not writing this article to attack glamor, fine art, or other photographers. There are fantastic artists who do great nude work. Nudity is a powerful tool in your art arsenal, and if used with care, it can deliver powerful results. I’m just taking a stand against photographers (mostly male) who photograph nude models for their own wacky reasons or pretend to be fashion photographers when they aren’t.