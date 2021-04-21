BlackPinks Ros talks about fashion, family and Tiffany & Co.’s new ambassador.





As the world’s leading girl group, BlackPink has been influencing trends since its inception. This year, however, their impact on the fashion world has become undeniable. With the four members serving as representatives for the luxury houses and releasing style-packed productions like their frenzied watch-worthy Netflix documentary, Light up the sky, they have asserted themselves as fashion players. Each of the beauties in the group have their own unique take on fashion, but even alongside her well-dressed peers, Ros stands out. Today, she adds another glamorous milestone to her 2021: becoming a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. This morning announcement adds her to a roster that includes A-listers like Lupita Nyongo, Elle Fanning and actor-musician. Chinese Jackson Yee. As the face of the HardWear brand’s digital campaign, Ros wears the elegant 18k gold and pavé diamond link necklaces collections gracefully in the pictures. Photo: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Photo: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. A fan of the line since his school days at a girls’ academy in Melbourne, Ros found the filming of the commercials a loop moment. I’ve worn Tiffany jewelry since I was in high school, she shared via email. Being part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it even more special to me. I am very honored and excited. Tiffanys’ classic glamor made Ros remember a personal style icon: her mom. I still remember when she was working full time in New Zealand. How she would dress in the fanciest black fitted blazer and pencil skirt, she says. I admire her in so many ways, [especially] how responsible, respectful and kind she is to the people around her. She also credits her mother for inspiring her love to dress up. She always looked like a boss with her dark red lipstick and perfectly groomed hair, says Ros. She has always been my idol. I wanted to be like him growing up. As her partnership involves IRL events, the ads will take over the front of the flagship Tiffanys Manhattan from May and with some super bright fashion imagery, there will be plenty of time to wear the brand’s gemstones with red lips. ruby and any other look Ros dreams of. Already, the star has wowed her Instagram audience with glimpses of her diamond rings and wrap necklaces. But for now, she’s just excited to share her campaign debut with the world. I can’t wait for everyone to see it, she said.

