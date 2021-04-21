Carrie’s iconic Versace dress almost failed to make it into the finale





During Gender and cities six season race, Carrie Bradshaw wore a lot of great outfits. The sex columnist’s wardrobe was the envy of fans, and Patricia Field, the show’s stylist, fought for her favorite outfits. The most iconic and expensive outfit was worn in the final episode of the series, but it was almost not included. Field had to push hard for Carrie to put on the dress in the first place. Carrie Bradshaw wore a $ 80,000 Versace dress in the Gender and city final The team behind Gender and city pulled all saves for the season six finale. Knowing that these would be the last moments of the shows, the cast had to go out in style, and Carries’ fashion choices matched the mood. While waiting for the return of her not-so-perfect boyfriend, Aleksandr Petrovsky, she fell asleep. When he returned to the room, fans saw Carrie in a massive and incredibly amazing dress. The cast of “Sex and the City” | HBO / Newsmakers RELATED: Sex and the City: One of Carrie Bradshaw’s Iconic Outfits Was a Bargain The dress, pooled around Carrie on the bed of her gorgeous Paris hotel, was not a vintage find or a bargain in the basement. The dress was valued at $ 80,000 in 2004, when Sarah Jessica Parker, the actor who played Carrie, got to wear it. It was the most expensive dress she’s ever worn on the show, but it hardly made it into the show. Michael Patrick King didn’t think the dress was realistic Field was desperate to see Carrie wearing the famous Versace dress in the series finale, but she was given some setback. According to Jennifer Kieshin Armstrong, author of Sex and the city and us, Michael Patrick King found the dress impractical. He thought it would have been impossible for Carrie to have packed the heavily layered dress when she left New York. Patricia Field and Michael Patrick King | Jason Nevader / WireImage Field reportedly told King to find a way to make it happen, and that’s exactly what he did. The dress has never been seen on the streets of Paris. Carrie has donned much more practical outfits on the go. Instead, the team filmed Carrie lying down with the flared dress around her, creating a truly perfect moment. The dress remains one of the most memorable outfits Carrie Bradshaw has ever worn Fields’ instincts were correct, as usual. The famous costume designer was right in pushing Carrie to wear the dress in the final moments of the series. Fans consistently rank the dress as one of the most memorable outfits worn by the famous sex columnist. Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | James Devaney / WireImage RELATED: Sex and the City stylist Patricia Field explained why the girls’ clothes changed after season 2 According toAgitation, the luxurious dress is the third most memorable outfit Carrie has ever worn. It sits right behind a famous Dior dress she wore. The John Galliano newspaper dress for Christian Dior made two appearances inGender and city. Carrie wears the $ 1,500 high-low dress for the first time in Season 3 ofGender and city. Years later, she donned the elegant dressGender and the City 2.







