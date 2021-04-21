14 Best New Releases from Todd Snyder, April 2021





Fall might be the season we really start to get dressed, but spring has a lot to offer as well. Of course, it can be a little frustrating when the weather is between downright enjoyable and downright nice. do not in a single afternoon. Yet it is exactly this uncertainty that gives spring its edge, in terms of style. You can dress in warmer weather while still keeping a few of your favorite layers on hand. All in all, it might not be the best of both worlds, but it is the best of both elements in your wardrobe. And Todd Snyder’s newcomers section has a bit of Column A, a bit of Column B, and a lot of other cool stuff added to the mix for good measure. So whether you’re looking for the perfect summer shirt, a must-have spring jacket, a new pair of sneakers, or whatever, there’s a very good chance you’ll find it in the range below. Go ahead and get a little wild with it – you know the weather is going to do the same.

Formal Tie-Dye Crew Socks in Slate Blue / Mint Green RoToTo

toddsnyder.com $ 36.00 Socks with enough personality to wear an entire outfit. Jack Purcell Summer Daze in String / Gold Dart Converse

toddsnyder.com $ 65.00 We all need new anti-kickback shoes to kickstart the warmer months to come. Premium Jersey Striped Henley in Original Navy Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 88.00 Spring is also Henley’s time. Mid-weight pocket sweatshirt in light gray blend Todd Snyder + Champion

toddsnyder.com $ 98.00 An all-season essential in a mid-weight fleece worthy of Goldilocks. 5 “Weekend Shorts in True Navy Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 98.00 Short weather approaches. Be ready. Made of a Montauk LA tip polo shirt in white Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 98.00 Perfect for the tennis court and the gin-tonics then. Japanese 5 “Black Bandana Weekend Shorts Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 148.00 Todd took your favorite shorts and freaked them out (just a little). Black Stretch Corduroy Weekend Trousers Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 158.00 Corduroy? For spring? You are quite right. Japanese short-sleeved panama shirt in military khaki Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 168.00 For all your safari dreams. Rayon shirt with Japanese piping in navy blue Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 198.00 One of the coldest moves this spring? Wear a pajama shirt absolutely everywhere. Short Sleeve Camp Collar Japanese Rayon Shirt in Floral Watercolor Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 198.00 Or maybe you want to make a bright and daring touch with your shirt. Here’s how to do it. Marlin Date watch Timex and Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 259.00 Automatic for the people. (By that I mean this highly portable 38mm take from the Marlin is, indeed, equipped with an automatic movement.) Lightweight Japanese jeans with fitted selvage in indigo Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 268.00 Summer jeans are a revelation. Give them a chance. You will not regret it. Japanese Dylan Jacquard Jacket in Indigo Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 228.00 Having said that, can he please stay cool just a little longer? Get expert style advice, every day Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

