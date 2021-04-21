The human cost of fashion is taking its toll, why can’t we understand the value of people?

In Get Your Greens, an ongoing series in line with Earth Day, British Vogue explores how the industry is moving towards a greener future.

Carry Somers, Co-Founder and Director of Global Operations of Fashion revolution, recently discovered that the word slogan derives from the Gaelic sluagh-ghairm; the war cry of a clan. She found this appropriate for the mission of the global nonprofit movement, which has been campaigning for a more sustainable and less exploitative industry since the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013. On the anniversary of the factory collapse, the Apparel industry’s deadliest accident in modern history, Fashion Revolution is launching a campaign calling for greater transparency, asking not only for #WhoMadeMyClothes ?, but #WhoMadeMyFabric? We need these slogans to become the battle cry of the fashion clans! Somers tells the British Vogue. If we raise our voices, if we use our purchasing power, if we work together to explore interconnected solutions, I believe we will witness a fashion revolution.

While brands have started to share more information about their social and environmental efforts, thanks to the number of pacts and initiatives launched since the 2013 disaster, there is still little transparency beyond the first level of communication. supply chain. This is where millions of people sometimes work in conditions not much different from the Rana Plaza building in Bangladesh to make the fabric our clothes are made of. As supply chain workers struggle to earn a living and lead a life of dignity, and people of color, minorities and women are devalued, as we fall far short of meeting climate change targets, Extract resources at unsustainable rates and pollute our lands and oceans, the world’s biggest fashion brands are getting richer and richer, says Somers. This must change. Brands need to do much more to ensure that shareholders’ profits are not prioritized above the health and well-being of workers and their communities and the protection of precious ecosystems.

The #WhoMadeMyFabric? campaign targeting 60 major brands and retailers in line with the Tamil Nadu Declaration is just one of the initiatives of Fashion Revolution Weeks 2021, which this year encompasses the theme: Rights, relations and revolution. After a pandemic year, in which brands prioritized profitability over behind-the-scenes due diligence, relationships across all sectors of the industry have eroded. It hit Somers, who pieced together the story of his fourth great-grandmother. An exploited migrant lace maker working at the end of the 18th century, I see her life mirroring that of thousands of invisible and undocumented lace makers and other skilled craftsmen across the world and through time, she shares. The hardships, debts and discrimination she faced over 200 years ago are not so different from the many obstacles that women garment workers face today as they attempt to lift themselves out of poverty.

So why is fashion shrouded in such a secret? Brands that don’t disclose their supply chains often say it’s a trade secret they won’t share for competitive reasons, says Sarah Ditty, director of global policy at Fashion Revolution. However, not a single brand that has disclosed its supply chain has ever said it has lost a supplier to a competitor because of its transparency. In fact, visibility has led to collaboration between brands using the same factories to make improvements that benefit their employees.

But the point is, many brands don’t know their entire supplier network to disclose it. Either they don’t see the direct benefits or they don’t care about finding out about the realities of their supply chains, says Ditty. Discovering the risks makes them more responsible and accountable for fixing the problems they encounter so that they choose not to watch. These brands, which often have no problem claiming to be sustainable and ethical for valuable PR, don’t invest in the tedious work of mapping their supply chain. High turnover of inventory and product lines means that an ever-changing network is even more difficult to follow and so the cycle of eye closure continues.

Brand-supplier relationships are complex for companies with the best intentions of revealing the network of people involved in making a single product. Suppliers and agents are often genuinely concerned that revealing their supply chains and subcontractors will mean brands go directly to those companies themselves and the suppliers lose the business, says Ditty. There needs to be more trust and respect for suppliers, who are vulnerable in the current top-down transactional relationship they almost always have with fashion brands. Conversely, small labels which only make up a small percentage of a supplier business do not have the power to request information from them.

As Fashion Revolution urges consumers to email brands directly using its online model ask for more transparency, tag brands across all social media channels by asking #WhoMadeMyFabric? and for leaving reviews on brand product pages, the key take-home message from this year’s campaign is that human rights and the rights of nature are inextricably linked. The garment workers’ right to a healthy environment depends on the health of our planet, and we know that marginalized communities are disproportionately affected by climate change, says Somers. Industry may have realized the danger of its polluting practices, but it must learn to fully understand that the human cost is enveloped in environmental destruction. Fashion Revolutions’ battle cry has never seemed more urgent. Go ask who made your fabric and fight to be heard.

Take part in Fashion Revolution Week here.