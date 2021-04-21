Students at St. Johns County College protest dress code





The director of Palm Valley Academy is asking parents for help in dealing with a student protest against the St. Johns County School District dress code that occurred over the course of several days last week. Jessica Richardson spoke to parents of middle school students at Ponte Vedra Beach K-8 School in an email sent April 18. Richardson referred to a series of incidents in which “the bathrooms and common areas of the college were vandalized with signs and messages regarding our school district student dress code policy and compliance with that policy at the Palm Valley Academy. “ The district’s dress code recently came under scrutiny following a full-scale inspection on March 26 of student dress at Bartram Trail High School, which found 31 students in offense for issues such as the length of their skirts or their stomachs. All the offenses were committed by female students. Related:Parents and Students in St. Johns County Dress School District on Dress Code Policy According to district spokeswoman Christina Langston, on April 15 and 16, Palm Valley Academy administrators found handwriting and signs on restroom cubicles and mirrors as well as in hallways protesting the dress code . The messages included: “Wow, a belly button, I’ve never seen one before;” “Be courageous, stand up;” and “The dress code promotes a culture of rape”. The students were not caught red-handed, but Langston said “consequences have been enforced in accordance with the student code of conduct for those determined to be involved.” In an interview with The Record on April 16, Paul Abbatinozzi, senior director of school services, said the school district is considering revising the dress code. After:Parents and Students in St. Johns County Dress School District on Dress Code Policy In his email, Richardson asked for the parents’ understanding. “We fully support students who voice their opinions and concerns about any topic, however, it has to be done appropriately,” Richardson wrote. Richardson also asked parents to review the dress code with their children and follow it “even if there are parts of the policy that they don’t agree with or understand.” On Monday, Palm Valley Academy created a comment box where students could leave comments and questions about the dress code policy. Langston said the box received a number of submissions on Tuesday. No other incident of vandalism has occurred in Palm Valley since Richardson’s email was sent, Langston said. Each year, the school district considers changes to dress codes as part of its annual review of the student code of conduct. The district is accepting parent comments on the show until April 30. Questions about the dress code surface every year, according to Abbatinozzi, who has held his current position in the district for a decade. But he said the issue had received more attention over the past year. Parents and students criticized some of the regulations as being sexist, including the use of the words “modest” and “distracting” in reference to female clothing they do not deem appropriate to wear. Launch of Riley O’Keefe, freshman at aBartram Trail High School a petition to change the dress code on change.org. As of noon Tuesday, he had received 4,677 signatures.

