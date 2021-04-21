Badgal on a budget? Here’s how to recreate Rihanna’s spring looks on the street





Photo by Gotham / GC Images For years, Rihanna has been at the forefront of the fashion scene. She may not bless fans with Instagram content as often as ever and for a while she even seemed a bit MIA in general, with the exception of press events for her now-on hiatus luxury fashion brand, FENTY, but if the past few months are any indication, it was now heading for a new era in Rihanna street style. As versatile as the 9 Grammy Award winner can be when it comes to her style, you might be able to spot a few common themes by dissecting her fashion statements from a particular time period. Touches of masculinity seem to be a key issue these days, as do some of the hottest young brands in the industry. Amina Muaddi and The Attico shoes, for example, are often repeated in singers’ wardrobes, while she has also made appearances at brands such as Mowalola and Dion Lee. Of course, where there’s Rihanna, there’s an outfit that comes with a hefty price tag. Granted, some of the pop star’s pieces possess the greatest uniqueness, but many of her looks are not without the ability to create on a smaller budget. When you’re crafty, it doesn’t quite take a net worth of $ 600 million or an LVMH-backed fashion brand to watch the play. So if you’ve ever been inspired by the quirky style of entrepreneurs (who hasn’t?), Get ready to take some notes! Here are 5 recent Rihanna Street style moments you may have missed, and your guide to recreating them without breaking the bank. 01 Get Rihannas Look: Beach Babe Chic Did anyone else get the memo about the new grocery store outfit? Apparently for the Barbados native that means a distressed denim skirt and heels. On a closer look, this outfit is also ready to convert to beachwear anytime with a bikini top and boxer-style shorts tucked underneath and of course, this Hawaiian-inspired top. Scroll down to shop this look! Photo by Rachpoot / MEGA / GC Images 02 Hawaiian Turtles Paradise Shirt by Hawaiihemdshop Take Rihannas’ advice and go for a man top for ultimate comfort. Hawaiihemdshop $ 37 03 Uma Flamingo Bra by Love Stories (Rihannas exact) You can snag the exact bra top of this look for $ 92 Not too shabby. Secret location website 04 Denim mini skirt If you’re feeling creative, quickly slit a few slits in this denim skirt to really nail that distressed vibe. Zara 05 Nevermind Checkered Glasses with Petals and Peacocks You’ll probably find plenty of ways to style these fun shades. Petals and Peacocks Website 06 Get Rihannas Look: One Of The Boys Leave it to Rihanna to craft an ultra-casual, nearly $ 4,200 Gucci Blazer. Rather than pairing the blazer with her matching flared pants, the singer opted instead for baggy jeans and Bottega Veneta men’s loafers. I wasn’t saying she might do better than men in menswear, but I wasn’t saying she either. Scroll down to shop this look! Gotham Photo / GC Images 07 High Risk Lennox Blazer by Aggi Bright red leather blazers aren’t often available, but when you find one that’s good it’s really good. Look at those shoulders. Wolf and Badger Website Revice Website 09 Landerla loafers by Vince Camuto The crocodile effect of these moccasins touches on the most important detail of Rihannas shoes. Vince Camuto Wesite ten Get Rihanna’s Look: Archives 101 For Rihanna, it’s an outfit for dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s. For us, it’s a lesson in how to do vintage fashion. The 33-year-old paired a 1996 Chanel coat with 2021 Maisie Wilen terrycloth for a perfect display of the old and the new. You can recreate the look with any set of matching blue pants and a jacket as close to that alluring Chanel color as you can get. Scroll down to shop this look! Photo by iamKevinWong.com/MEGA/GC Images 11 Forrest wool coat by LoverShackFancy Snag this option on sale, it’s a must-have when fall returns. LoverShackFancy Websitte 12 Keyhole Terry Tank Top by LA Hearts by Pacsun Make sure to opt for a cropped top for an edgy look. PacSun Website 13 Maureen Song of Style Trousers The Rihannas Los Angeles nightgown may look dolled up, but any terrycloth pants are ultimately living room-worthy. Song of Style website 14 Nine West Women’s Linen Pointed Toe Pumps Styling heels with these lax pants is the perfect intro to embrace fashion again. Nine West website 15 Get Rihanna’s Look: All Black Is Back We were all too familiar with (and maybe even bored) the classic black on black outfit, but the founder of Savage X Fenty makes the combo look anything but look. Who would have thought that a maxi cape and strappy heels were a matching combo? Finally, all you’ll need is a waxed denim mini skirt to seal the deal. Keep scrolling to shop this look! Photo by Group of Photographers / MEGA / GC Images H&M Website 17 Fit on a dreamy coated denim mini skirt This mini skirt is just waiting to be worn with Rihanna post-channel ankle boots. Free People Website 18 Nine West Talon Wrap Dress Pumps Pointed toe and ankle straps? Approved by Rihanna. Nine West website 19 Dezi Read The Room Sunglasses These DEZI sunglasses take on that taupe hue that the pop star seems to love. Desire website 20 Pleated leather bag by Mango Check out the must-have clutch you can wear with this outfit and more. Mango website 21 Get the Rihannas Look: Camo Casual If this is one thing the fashion mogul has mastered, it is the art of sublimating the most casual outfits. Camouflage pants and a cotton t-shirt aren’t usually patterns to serve up a look, but with contrasting oversized sunglasses and matching shiny white pumps, you’re definitely on to something. Photo by Photographer Group / MEGA / GC Images 22 Relaxed cropped t-shirt by RicherPoorer There is literally no limit to how you can style this t-shirt. RicherPoorer Website 23 Camouflage cargo pants by Rails Rihanna has just launched into camouflage pants for the season, starting with these. Rails website 24 Raven sunglasses by DIFF EYEWEAR The oversized cat eye silhouette works wonders for this outfit. DIFF glasses 25 Schutz Tabitha Leather Pump A lace-up detail at the ankle adds a bit of pizzazz to this otherwise minimal style. Protection site







