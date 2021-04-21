HighTop: How 2 Penn State Alumni Made Their Fashion Dream Come True | Way of life

Connect with us

With interests ranging from hip-hop and basketball to camps and fishing, longtime friends Travis Witmer and Collin Smith grew up in rural Pennsylvania but had connections to urban streetwear.

This led to the couple starting their HighTop clothing brand while on Cherry Lane while attending Penn State.

Smith, who graduated in telecommunications in 2015, said what started out as a few sketches became the building blocks of the brand.

It just kept evolving a bit and finally got to a point [where] we had the idea to create our own brand of clothing, art and media, said Smith.

Witmer, who graduated in graphic design in 2015, said the name and meaning of HighTop is constantly evolving.

[HighTop] has the idea of ​​soaring to new heights, to find new heights, Witmer said. We are trying to find our top. We are trying to find this peak.






HighTop


Courtesy of HighTop


After graduating, Witmer moved to New York City while Smith remained local, forcing HighTop to take a hiatus.

Smith then followed suit and settled in the city, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two friends left New York City and went to live with the Witmers family.

What at first seemed like an obstacle turned into a blessing in disguise, as the two seized the opportunity to start turning HighTop into reality.

I don’t wish this had happened by any means, but the silver lining of [the pandemic] had time and just be able to act [during] that, said Witmer.

Smith said the pandemic put things in perspective for him and Witmer, so they decided to do it all.

HighTop produced sweatshirts, T-shirts and beanies in various colors and designs, taking inspiration from the punk nostalgia of the 80s and 90s as well as nature and the outdoors throughout the pandemic.






HighTop


Courtesy of HighTop


Witmer said he would like to see the brand gain visibility, but wants to see HighTop evolve into a multi-faceted brand that goes beyond fashion.

He said he presented HighTop Talks, an interview series where the two friends talk to artists from all walks of life, from musicians to conductors.

We want to sell clothes, but we have so many other things we want to accomplish, Witmer said.

While wanting to grow the brand and diversify, Witmer said he tries to enjoy the experience as much as he can. Having worked in the fashion retail industry before, he realizes that people can be tough.

Some people take themselves too seriously, I definitely did too and I think I’m just trying to learn how to have fun, Witmer said. I think at the end of the day I want to create some cool s — for us, and if other people like that, that’s a bonus.






HighTop


Courtesy of HighTop


Smith, however, said one of his biggest discoveries since launching the brand was the dedication required to develop a skill.

You really start to appreciate the artistry and how much time and effort it really takes to build something like that, Smith said. You see a guy playing the guitar well and everyone feels like you can do it. This guy played this guitar every night for hours for a good part of his life.

Being able to work with a childhood friend was nothing but enjoyable for Witmer and Smith, the two said.

Witmer said the two could be quite advanced when discussing future plans.

If we want to work on something, we want to talk about the next drop or a photoshoot opportunity, Witmer said. I feel like [Ive] was really grateful to at least have the opportunity to work with him because I have known him for so long and we can be open and honest with each other.

For aspiring designers, Smith said it’s best not to be self-critical and just enjoy the experience instead.

You won’t be Nike tomorrow, said Smith.

