OLYMPIA, Washington – A resolution honoring the Gonzaga men’s basketball team was passed in the Washington State Senate on Tuesday.

The resolution was sponsored by three Senators from the Spokane area, 6th District Senator Jeff Holy, 3rd District Senator Andy Billig and 4th District Senator Mike Padden.

At a time when so many of us had to adjust to life during the COVID pandemic, Gonzaga really gave us much to celebrate by having an incredible season in which the Bulldogs were undefeated and ranked No.1 in the country throughout the season and reached the national title game, said Holy, Gonzaga Law School graduate R-Cheney.

The resolution honoring the Gonzaga men’s basketball team reads:

WHEREAS Gonzaga University of Spokane established its men’s basketball program in 1943 with this first team achieving a 22-4 record; and

WHEREAS Gonzaga’s main claim to fame in men’s basketball for many years was that NBA Hall of Fame goalie John Stockton played for the Bulldogs in the early 1980s; and

WHEREAS the Bulldogs first qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship tournament in the 1994-95 season, losing in the first round; and

WHEREAS the Bulldogs, under coach Dan Monson, became the darlings of the 1999 NCAA tournament by reaching the Western Regional Finals, where they fell to eventual National Champion Connecticut; and

WHEREAS, this 1998-99 team sparked a love affair with men’s basketball Gonzaga for so many fans stretching from Spokane across Washington state and beyond; and

WHEREAS in 1999 Bulldogs assistant coach Mark Few was promoted to Head Coach; and

WHEREAS, under the direction of Head Coach Mark Few, the “Zags” as the team are also known have qualified for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship tournament for 21 consecutive seasons; won 20 West Coast Conference titles and won the MCC tournament 17 times; and

WHEREAS, the 2016-17 Bulldogs were ranked number one in the Western Region and not only reached the Final Four, but played for the National Championship, losing to also No. 1 seed North Carolina, by only six points; and

WHEREAS, the 2019-20 Zags were 31-2 and placed second in the Associated Press national poll when the NCAA tournament was abruptly called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending prematurely to what could have been a national championship season for the Zags; and

WHEREAS, the 2020-21 Gonzaga Bulldogs have picked up where they left off last season, ending their regular season unbeaten and winning both the regular season and West Coast Conference Conference tournament titles; and

WHEREAS, the Zags continued their dominance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, defeating Norfolk State 98-55 in the first round; lead Oklahoma 87-71 in the second round; beating Creighton 83-65 on Round Sweet 16, then beating Southern California 85-66 in the Western Regional Final to reach their second Final Four in five years; and

WHEREAS at this year’s Final Four in Indianapolis, the Zags beat UCLA in the 93-90 National Semi-Final in overtime on a buzzer-beater from guard Jalen Suggs that will be talked about for years before losing 86- 70 national title match against an exceptional team from Baylor to end the season with a 31-1 record; and

WHEREAS the Zags were led by their “Big Three” forward Corey Kispert, center Drew Timme and guard Jalen Suggs, all of whom have been named to various All-America teams this season;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Washington State Senate honor and congratulate the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team, including their players and coaches, for finishing second in the basketball tournament. NCAA men’s ball, unbeaten until the National Championship game while playing a fun game. and the exciting style of basketball, and to make his many fans across Washington and beyond very proud. Come on Zags!