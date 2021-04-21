Fixing Fashion initiative hopes to fix ‘broken’ clothing industry

Dutch designer Dave Hakkens has started an online academy that teaches users how to fix “99% of their clothes” in a bid to tackle the growing problem of textile waste.





Called Fix fashion, the platform offers instructions and video tutorials on how to repair, redo, resize and recolor damaged or unwanted clothing.

Alongside that, Hakkens has also created a fashion collection that illustrates these different techniques but will not be for sale.

“A lot of sustainable fashion efforts focus on where the clothes come from and promote buying solutions,” Hakkens said.

“But fashion doesn’t need something new, we already have enough clothes in the world for the next decade. It’s time to stop buying, to stop creating more waste and Proudly reuse what we already have. “

“Fixing Fashion is a brand that doesn’t try to sell you anything,” he added. “It shows people how to keep their existing clothes by caring for them, repairing them or improving them.

Currently, approximately 92 million tonnes of textiles are thrown around the world every year – a number that is expected to grow to over 134 million tonnes by 2030, as fast fashion often sees clothes worn only a few times before being thrown out.

Since most clothes are made from a mixture of different fibers and colors, 12 percent of this material is ultimately recycled and reused. The rest ends up in landfill or incinerated.

Hakkens aims to fix this “broken” system using DIY techniques that have been passed down for generations and are being used by a growing community of “savings fins“on the Internet, which transform charity store finds into trendy clothing.

Dave Hakkens Updates Open Source Precious Plastics Recycling Machines

“Most of the repairs came from the old repair logic – which grandmothers know,” Hakkens explained.

“When we improve the clothes by recolouring them or combining different items together it goes the same way, but we add a little creativity to the mix. We currently have 11 different techniques and with these people can fix 99 % of their clothing. “

The techniques fall broadly into five categories – remake, repair, resize, recolor, and decorate – and range from using onions to dye pants to repairing holes, transforming a T-shirt into a dress and sewing two different shirts together to create a new one. .

The Fixing Fashion platform provides a formalized database for these community-sourced hacks to encourage replication and collaboration at scale.

The practice of repairing and reusing unwanted clothing can have a big impact on the durability of clothing, as studies have shown that extending the life of a garment by even nine months reduces its environmental impact by. 20 to 30%.

Basically, Hakkens argues that the main obstacle to achieving this is not a lack of knowledge about the necessary sewing techniques, but the desire to wear fashionable items.

“The biggest challenge isn’t fixing or remaking clothes, it’s making that new look cool and accepted – something you want to wear,” he said.

“At first we need people on board who inspire others and wear their fixed clothes with pride. Then we start to build our community, provide more techniques, ideas, examples, etc.”

Hakkens has previously created the modular Phonebloks smartphone to reduce electronic waste and share open source designs for recycling machines as part of the Precious Plastic initiative.

He hopes Fixing Fashion will one day be able to operate just as autonomously as these platforms.

“For our other project, Precious Plastic, we have an online marketplace that helps our community of manufacturers grow and sustain,” he said. “We might see something similar in the future for Fixing Fashion. But first, we have to make sure people are really keen on wearing it.”