Nobodys Child launches a collection of plus size dresses





It is undeniable that the choices of inclusive, well-fitting and stylish clothing are limited. But, it looks like the fashion industry is slowly but steadily waking up and recognizing plus size consumers, with some brands now offering on-trend pieces in a wider range of sizes. Part of this is due to the body positivity movement, which gained momentum in 2012, fueled in large part by social media, with many working behind the scenes to champion more curvy and realistic representations of women. This has forced brands to take responsibility and caused a much needed increase in plus size ranges to cater for a range of organizations such as Asos, H&M and River Island, but more action is needed. When it comes to sustainable clothing options, there is still a long way to go, with many eco-friendly brands either failing to cater to a plus-size audience or showcasing clothing across a diverse range of bodies. Read more: Luckily, eco-conscious brand Nobodys Child is responding to calls for more size inclusivity and has just launched a new range, available in sizes 18 to 24. Reflecting the brand’s iconic feminine prints and silhouettes, the 14-piece collection of mini dresses and midi is perfect for summer get-togethers and is available on the brand’s website and on Simply Be. As always with Nobodys Child, the dresses are affordably priced between 35-49 and are made from responsibly sourced fabrics, including Lenzing Ecovero, an alternative to traditional viscose made from renewable wood that generates 50% d ‘fewer emissions. The brand has a loyal fan base, with figures like Holly Willoughby and Ferne Cotton frequently donning its pieces, so we think these dresses are going to be flying off the shelves. To help you decide which one to choose, we’ve curated an edition of our favorite swoon-worthy designs that we’ve added right to our baskets. You can trust our independent roundups. We may earn a commission from some retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. These revenues help fund journalism in The independent. Nobodys Child Curve Ditsy Penny Blue and White Mini Dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> This baby blue polka dot print dress gives us a real summer vacation atmosphere: just looking at it is transporting to the seaside. And with a sweetheart neckline and voluminous sleeves, it is also very trend. We love the tie back details that work to pull you closer at the waist. Buy now 35 , Nobodyschild.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Nobodys Black and Lemon Yellow Alexis Tie Sleeve Midi Dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> With a button-down bodice and tie-back detailing, this dress is fitted at the waist for definition and features a slight V-neckline and short sleeves to tie. In line with the brand’s commitment to reducing its impact on the environment, it is made from 100% Lenzing Ecovero, an ecological alternative to viscose. Buy now 45 , Nobodyschild.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Nobodys Child Curve Eugenia White and Lemon Yellow Smocked Poplin Mini Dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Another lemon motif, this smocked dress resembles the Oscar de la Renta dress the Duchess of Sussex wore during an online appearance with Prince Harry. With a square neckline and relaxed fit, paired it up with a pair of white sneakers for a dressy look when dining al fresco. Buy now 45 , Nobodyschild.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Nobodys Child Curve Pink & Blue Floral Alexa Midi Dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> While spring blossoms may not suit Miranda Priestly, we can’t get enough of this feeling. Cut just below the knee, it has been designed to hug your figure thanks to the yoke at the waist. Accessorize with a trendy hair clip and pull on a denim jacket for a little extra warmth. Buy now 35 , Nobodyschild.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Nobodys Child Curve Ditsy Selena Green & Black Midi Dress < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> After months of loungewear, make the transition to everyday wear with this mint green number. This midi dress is a spring-summer wardrobe staple that will suit all occasions, from small weddings to brunches. The print also comes in a smocked mini dress (39, Simplybe.co.uk), which we love in equal measure. Buy now 39 , Nobodyschild.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} Nobodys Lulu curved mini dress with green and white polka dots for children < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> We love this pastel green buttoned mini dress. With a slightly empire cut, this floaty number looks to accentuate the waist without being too tight. Dress up in a pair of wedge espadrilles and a fancy headband inspired by Princess Eugenie. Buy now 35 , Nobodyschild.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/ hasItems ite} {{#items} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now items {/ items} {{#hasItems} a {/ hasItems} IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

