Fashion
The powerful fashion of Serena Williams, through the years
Serena williams is both a fashion pioneer and one of the greatest athletes of all time. She has a habit of using fashion to support her activism, with her most recent statement in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2021 in February. While she always pushed boundaries and shattered glass ceilings with her supreme athletic ability and talent, Williams has used its platform to support women in different ways.
She has invested significantly in women-owned businesses, spoke out on closing the pay gap for black women and has been heavily involved in charitable work both through her position as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and the Serena Williams Foundation. Additionally, she has established herself as an inspiration to athletes everywhere with her. 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles, two mixed doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals. The following list reviews Serena Williams’ most memorable looks.
I’m going all the way back 2002, Williams wins his second US Open title while wearing a Short black Puma body, associated with white and pink sneakers and a pink headband and bracelet. She accessorized this look with a Harry Winston bracelet of $ 29,000. This was one of the first times that Williams had gone for a bolder outfit and it was discussed a lot in post-match press conferences.
Stunned williams at 2004 US Open in one black Nike dress with matching black boots. The dress was unique and did not look like sportswear as it buttoned completely in the front and featured studs on the hips and shoulders. The dress had an extreme warrior vibe and epitomized the Williams-inspired toughness and power. It was one of the first looks after Williams transitioned from her partnership with Puma to one with Nike.
The Nike jumpsuit Williams wore at Roland Garros in 2018 sparked a lot of debate. Williams said the combination help she is coping with the bloodstains she suffered during the delivery of her daughter. While fans praised the superhero look, French tennis officials were more worried. Bernard Giudicelli, the President of the French Tennis Federation, said the tournament would introduce a dress code. Speaking of the combination, Giudicelli mentionned, It will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place. Williams replied that she and Giudicelli had good relations and that the federation had the right to issue the ban. While Williams she herself has not expressed any agitation towards the Federation, it was another example of Williams’ eye-catching fashion coverage.
One of the most iconic looks of Williams the tennis matches that was her black tutu dress at US Open 2018. This dress was designed in a collaboration between Virgil Abloh and Nike. The dress was inspired by Williams’ love of dance and ballet. This look is meaningful because it was a symbol of how Williams embraces her femininity and doesn’t see it as antagonistic to her athletic superiority. Too often, female athletes are pressured to let go of their feminine side because it is seen as a weakness. Just think of the sentence, You throw like a girl. Instead of putting her femininity aside, Williams kissed him in her tutu and looked as powerful and dominant as ever as she played at the highest level of her sport.
The final outfit was his most recent look at Australian Open 2021. Her unique asymmetrical catsuit was red, pink, blue and black. The inspiration behind it was even more interesting than the look itself. The look was a tribute to Olympic runner Florence Griffith Joyner, also known as “Flo-Jo”. Joyner has holds the world records for 100 meters and 200 meters since 1988 and like Williams, is a source of inspiration for black female athletes around the world. Flo-Jo loved wearing bright colors, long acrylic nails and one-legged jumpsuits..
I was inspired by Flo-Jo who was a wonderful track athlete when i was growing up Williams said of the tribute. So beyond the style component, this is my favorite look because it talks about the translational power of fashion. Williams took inspiration from another great female athlete and used fashion as a tool to honor her greatness.
Williams has many qualities worthy of celebration and respect, from her status as one of the greatest athletes of all time to her extensive charitable work. But one aspect of Williams we must not forget its emblematic fashion which has continued to push the limits of conservative tennis fashion from the start 2000s. Williams used her wardrobe to express her blend of power and grace, as well as to pay tribute to other great female athletes.
