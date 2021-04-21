The Countess of Wessex chose a bespoke Suzannah London dress for Prince Philip’s funeral





The Countess of Wessex lived up to her acclaim as one of the best dressed members of the royal family during Prince Philip’s funeral last Saturday. Sophie, who like the Duchess of Cambridge often turns to British designers to create bespoke feminine pieces for formal events, chose to wear a dress from one of her favorite designers, Suzannah London.





The Countess of Wessex wears a Suzannah dress at the funeral of Prince Philip Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images The royal turned to the brand for the stylish and appropriate piece for Prince Philips’ funeral – a fitted dress with a stand-up collar, a black version of the Evangeline label style that she also owns in white. According to HELLOIt is not known whether the dress was made especially for the funeral or was an item already ordered in the event that a mourning dress was required. The Only Way Is Wessex: The Countess’s Best Style Moments Sophie completed the look with a diamond brooch and pearl earrings, as well as a black straw headband from the beloved milliner of royalty Jane Taylor. Suzannah London founder Suzannah Crabb has previously said HELLO about dressing Sophie, revealing, I take care of her [personally], which is really cool. And she also has a lady on hold to work with too. She is super supportive. ”





The Countess of Wessex, wearing a Suzannah dress, with the Duchess of Cornwall Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool / Getty Images The designer said one of Sophies favorite pieces at Suzannah London was the vibrant green A-line dress she wore multiple times, telling the post on Instagram Live that she wore it four times, five, maybe six times. It’s definitely his favorite. The designer added, this is a very good standout [look] very 50s, like Kelly green, I would say! When the Duchess of Cambridge borrowed from the Queen’s jewelry collection Other elegant mourning dress codes adopted at Prince Philips’ funeral include the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a chic black Catherine Walker’s coat and a black Roland Mouret dress, finishing off the look with a Japanese pearl choker necklace, a coin borrowed from the Queen’s collection that Kate had previously photographed. worn to the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle in 2017. The choker was commissioned by the Queen using beads which were a gift from the Japanese government, attached with a diamond clasp .





The Duchess of Cambridge at the funeral of Prince Philip Chris Jackson / WPA Pool / Getty Images The necklace was also worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1982. Kate completed her outfit with a recycled Philip Treacy fascinator.

