Meet Denzilpatrick, a sustainable menswear start-up inspired by London’s kaleidoscopic culture

Designer Daniel Gayle has worked in the studios of Jonathan Saunders, Philip Lim and more recently Kenzo. His longest period of service, however, was at Victoria Beckham, where he spent six years. So, when we learned that this once-off-radar creative was making the jump to launch her own label, Denzilpatrick, it made sense to check with his oldest employer for his catch.

Beckham responded in an email: I remember my time working with Daniel incredibly. She is a lovely person in every way; his talent and passion for fashion shone through and he always made me laugh! I am delighted to hear that he is launching his own collection. He deserves all the successes that come his way.

The new Gayles brand, launched today, is named after 38-year-old designer grandfathers Denzil and Patrick. Both emigrated to London, respectively from Jamaica and Ireland. The variously woven fabric of Gayles’ own identity serves as a starting point for his broader examination of London’s kaleidoscopic culture through clothing. The clothes themselves also have a story; many are made from pre-existing materials.

Among the highlights of this first installment are argyle knits ingeniously assembled from recycled cashmere, hand-dyed Irish Aran knits, cool cardigans knitted in recycled fleece, a parka inspired by the recycled nylon mod and rave pants. striking. At a time when he feels both insanely courageous and potentially inopportune to start a new business, we caught up with Gayle to hear some of the story behind Denzilpatrick.

Luke Leitch: So you’re a man from South London, in Peckham. Was this also where your grandfathers lived?

Daniel Gayle: Now, on my mother’s side they were in Brixton, and on my father’s side they were still in Peckham. Denzil from my father’s side came from Jamaica in 1954 and Patrick came from Ireland with my nan I think in 1956. Then my mother ended up going to school in Peckham and met my father. and the rest is history: we’ve been here ever since!

Naming the label after Denzil and Patrick makes it both deeply personal but keeps you out of the author’s line of fire, by not using your own name, why did you do it that way?

If I’m completely honest with you, I was really uncomfortable seeing my name there! It was a pretty cool way to almost tear myself away from myself, even though it’s totally about me, my story and my family. I’m the conduit for these ideas, but it’s not about my ego. It’s about exploring space and all the things that connect me. Using this name allows her to be more fantastic every now and then. For example, the first collection is this idea of ​​my two grandfathers meeting in the 70s and exchanging clothes. As we move forward, you can keep building these kinds of fantastic theoretical scenarios that don’t have to be about me, but actually come from my essence, if that makes sense.

Did your grandfathers get along?

No they did do not! It was quite interesting! They were very different as men. Denzil was a fluent, truly creative saxophone player. Patrick, on my mom’s side he was in the navy doing a lot more formal and rigid work. But were talking about London in the 1950s, early 1960s. One was from Ireland, and the other was Jamaican, dark skinned, so they both had to overcome prejudices. From what my dad told me, that was the middle ground they found around a pint of Guinness, the thing that connected them.

Your grandfathers are part of the ingredients that make you you: How do you work to find the ingredients of the collection that bear their name?

It really falls into three parts. The first is the corpse. Some factories I have worked with in Italy over the years have connected to each other to make the material available. I think for their part, it was simply because they were storing everything that was of no use to them. For little designers like me, we can clean up all of these things. Some fabrics and some colors can be obtained from 50 meters to 5000 meters.

Where we use what I call virgin fabrics, which this season are just jersey and yarn, they come from Portugal and are certified. It’s virgin fabric, but we can trace it back to the farm. Then we also have a recycled and recyclable nylon that I work with, from a supplier to Biella.

As we developed the collection, I realized that working in this way was not going to be able to produce as much as we might otherwise. I thought that was a good thing, you know, we wanted it to be small and honest on the numbers. I think it could be even more interesting to have exclusive pieces because of that, because people buy special things. It reminded me of the beginning of Victoria [Beckhams collection] a little; at the very beginning we only made a certain number of dresses and each one had a number inside.

Were you with VB from the start?

At the beginning! One thing I learned from this experience is that while it is a different customer, there is this desire for the limited, especially in specialty items. We have dyes and handcrafted pieces that are going to be in that spirit. Were not going to do loads, I was going to keep it very tight. Then there are the other parts that we can produce more of, and still produce them ethically and well.

At first, Victoria was so diligent in making it clear that she recognized that she was a newcomer who was famous beyond fashion, but was a work in progress as a designer. She spoke to us through every dress! I contacted her to ask her questions about you and she only said great things, by the way!

It’s very kind of him. Wow! I have only had good experiences with Victoria. Funny, but somehow I think she and I were pretty aligned as long as she got there late and so did I. I trained as a ballet dancer and started to work before I really understood that I wanted to pursue fashion. I felt like I was a step back and realized that I would have to work a lot harder than everyone else to catch up! I think maybe when I interviewed her there was a connection maybe, because we were in an adjacent headspace.

Well you’ve caught up now. Congratulations on your new label and good luck!

Thank you!