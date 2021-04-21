Is there ethical consumption in the real world of fast fashion? – The Rider News





In an age where fashion trends are constantly changing and options become available at increasingly lower prices, how much do we need to be aware of the products we buy and the businesses we support? People are quick to call brands like SHEIN for fast fashion and instead promoting options like economy clothing companies or sustainable clothing, but how accessible are those options and do they really a difference? One thing is certain: there is no ethical consumption under capitalism. When people hear the term fast fashion, they may think of brands like SHEIN, Fashion Nova, and ROMWE, and while it is true that these brands all qualify, we use fast fashion a lot more often than we think. . Urban Outfitters, Zara, Forever 21 and many more are all part of fashion. Fast fashion is clothing produced at an accelerated pace at cheap prices, often using inexpensive materials to bring trendy designs and styles to mass market consumers. The problem with fast fashion is that it is the antithesis of sustainable and ethical production, both in terms of work and pollution. Many of these brands have been criticized for using sweatshops in their production alongside cheap synthetic fabrics which pose a threat to the environment. The EPA reports that in 2018, more than 11 million tonnes of textile waste went to landfill. So, how do you tackle this problem? Many people turn to promoting options like saving and investing in sustainable products, but with these ideas come a host of problems and setbacks. Saving has become a trendy and popular way to avoid the fast-paced fashion and reuse clothes before they end up in landfills, but there is also a socio-economic toll to the practice. Being dubbed the gentrification of thrift stores, the growing popularity of second-hand shopping has, in turn, prompted companies like Goodwill and the Salvation Army to raise their prices. This is simple supply and demand, but the increase in prices means that people who have to rely on saving clothing and other goods are now struggling with price changes. This problem is only exacerbated when people buy thrift stores, turn around and sell items for profit. The idea that people should start buying exclusively from sustainable and ethical companies is also inherently classist, because most of the time the process of creating and selling eco-friendly textiles comes at a price. It’s wrong to support fast fashion, but people shouldn’t save too much either as it creates socio-economic divides for people who depend on buying used items, and while durable clothing is wonderful. , this option is not always accessible to everyone when it comes to price and size. inclusiveness. There are so many facets to this question that it is virtually impossible for consumers to practice 100% ethical purchasing techniques. Do what you can, where you can. Be a conscious shopper, but also remember that the burden of ethical consumption should not rest on the shoulders of the consumer, but rather on the companies and capitalist systems that create these problems in the first place. Kate mccormick English major freshman







