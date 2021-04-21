



Whether you are protecting your eyes from the sun or protecting the world from your hangover, a good pair of sunglasses is essential. They’ll be your best friend as the weather warms up and that big yellow orb in the sky begins to reappear, and the right pair can really finish off an outfit. But how do you find the right pair? Well, this is where we come in. We spent several weeks researching products high and low, and testing some of the key models on the market from the best brands in the business. From small independent manufacturers to the biggest names in eyewear, we’ve scoured them all to find high-quality shades to suit all tastes and budgets. Whatever your personal taste, the right pair of shades should be well-made, stylish, versatile, and offer good value for money in whatever price bracket they fall into. Below is a selection of men’s sunglasses that have ticked all of these boxes for us. Read more: You can trust our independent reviews. London-based eyewear brand Cubitts is a one-stop-shop for stylish, wallet-friendly specifications. We've tried tons of shades from top eyewear and fashion brands that were twice as expensive and half as good, which is why Cubitts is our first port of call when it comes to finding glasses of all kinds. This pair of round-framed clear acetate shades offer a contemporary twist to a classic 1930s shape. They're light and comfortable, and the clear frame offers a nice change of pace from the endless options of black and white. tortoiseshell flooding the market. We loved the look of these sunglasses, they are simple but also eye-catching and add a finishing touch to any summer outfit. The eyewear market is saturated with big brands producing series frames, which in many cases are made in the same factory anyway. This is why we love Banton Frameworks so much. This independent Scottish eyewear brand specializes in handcrafted, handcrafted frames and takes most of the heavy hitters out of the water when it comes to quality. These are shades with a personal touch, and this stunning tortoiseshell frame, with rose gold temples and polarized lenses is certainly no different. Britain is by no means known for its blazing sun and glorious 30 degree summers, so you might be surprised to learn that it is home to one of the world's best manufacturers of top sunglasses. range. The Kirk Originals bobby frame is a masculine style that will suit a wide variety of face shapes with a winning mix of hard and soft lines. Were especially fond of the dark tortoiseshell coloring, which is so subtle that the frame appears almost black in some light. Great news for those who want a touch of personality without going overboard. Sunglasses are the perfect vehicle to show off some personality and flair. They allow you to step out of your sartorial comfort zone without going completely off-piste. Maybe that's why have been drawn to these eye-catching hues from upscale alpine outerwear brand Moncler. The classic round metal frame comes to life with the addition of leather spoilers on the sides, which gives the blinds an air of vintage freshness. Their unique appearance and hefty price tag means they won't be right for everyone, but if you have the confidence and the bank balance to pull them off, we tell you to go for it. The lemtosh is one of the oldest and most popular styles of the upscale New York eyewear brand Moscot. It first appeared after WWII when icons of the time like James Dean and Buddy Holly became fans of its bold cat-eye shape and chunky acetate frame. This particular version is a unique version made especially for End, which means that while the lemtosh is quite ubiquitous in menswear circles, these offer a slightly different take on the classic. The G15 tinted lenses are warm and provide great visibility, and the dark tortoiseshell color lends itself well to all kinds of outfits and dress codes. These metal-rimmed glasses from Californian eyewear brand Garrett Leight are inspired by the great John Lennon. It is a low profile circular frame that is best suited for round faces. If your features are softer than angular, this type of style might be a good option for you. We love these shades because they manage to balance subtlety with a good dose of personality. They're simple and understated, but Windsor tortoise-shell rims add a barely noticeable splash of color. As a result, this frame will work great with your casual wear, but won't look out of place at all when the time comes to put in a little tailoring. Monokel offers many styles of classic sunglasses at prices that, while not the lowest, are not as high as the competition. As a result, you can hopefully achieve stunning shades without breaking the bank altogether. That's the idea anyway. The brand's rio frame is Monokels takes on a classic aviator, but the slightly reduced proportions don't overshadow the smaller faces. In fact, we say these are a great mid-size option, they're not tiny, but by no means oversized either. If you love the look of classic aviators but are put off by the size, this could be the way to go. We also love the degraded Carl Zeiss lenses, which bring a touch of luxury to the table. Ray-Bans original wayfarer is the pair of sunglasses that started it all. Before the 1950s, men's sunglasses were purely functional. They protected the eyes of military men, especially pilots, but they were not fashion items. That all changed with the birth of this iconic acetate frame. Suddenly the Hollywood heavyweights were wearing sunglasses and everyone needed a pair. The wayfarer remains largely unchanged from its mid-century shape and is still unmatched in terms of versatility and the fact that it fits almost anyone who wears it. It's an all-time classic and a must-have for every style-conscious man or not. Men's style icons aren't much bigger or better than Steve McQueen. His nickname is The King of Cool for shouting out loud. Suffice it to say, if you want to take inspiration from a celebrity, this is a pretty solid place to start. With that in mind, why not take a leaf from the McQueens book when it comes to glasses too? the Butterfly star was known for his signature Persol 714 shades, which he wore in a number of his films, including The Thomas Crown affair. It's a classic mid-century shape that has aged like fine wine and has the added benefit of hinges in the arms and bridge. You know, so they can be neatly folded up when they aren't shielding you from the sun or shielding your eyes from the relentless flash of paparazzi cameras. The first thing that will strike you about these stiff shades from Cubitts is their weight. The London-based eyewear brand claims they're lighter than a 20p piece, and while we haven't made a direct comparison, they're definitely in the right place. The reason for their tiny weight is the material chosen by Cubitts in the frames department: titanium. This special metal offers a lightness and strength that far surpasses that of traditional steel, resulting in glasses with unmatched levels of comfort. Seriously, you'll forget you're wearing them until someone reminds you by giving them another compliment. Generally, Cubitts Marchmont II sunglasses were the best we have reviewed in terms of style, quality and overall value for money. You can even get corrective lenses at no additional cost. If clear acetate is a bit too much for you, the frame is also available in many other colors. For more Sunni inspiration, we've rounded up the sunglasses brands to have on your radar this summer IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

