Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 95th birthday in a low-key way

Queen Elizabeth II is quietly celebrating her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, just days after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip.

Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the Queen on Wednesday. Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip which is observed until Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of many to send his best wishes to the widowed monarch.

I have always had the greatest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth, Johnson said on Twitter. I am proud to be his Prime Minister.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at the age of 99. He and the Queen had been married for 73 years.

His family and friends gathered for his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewells.

Her death came months before her 100th birthday, which was to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the 95th of Queens was always to be a more low-key event.