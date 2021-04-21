Bride in tears after taking her Nans wedding dress to be restored

WHEN you think about the wedding dress of your dreams, you don’t want to settle for anything less than perfect.

From the bodice to the train, every detail has to be perfect – so you can imagine the horror of a bride-to-be when she took her grandmother’s 1950s wedding dress to be restored and it went horribly wrong. past.

6 Bride-to-be was horrified after restoring Nan’s wedding dress in the 1950s Credit: @ _boringbb_ / TikTok

Julia, TikTok user (@_boringbb_) was hoping to wear her nan’s wedding dress for her own wedding and was keen to modify the original for her big day.

Needing a little attention, she decided to have the dress which is now 50 years old restored, only to be later returned to her stained and torn.

Several things went wrong during the restore process, with Julia highlighting them in a video she shared online.

She revealed that the dress, which had faded over time, had not been laundered properly and still looked dull and off-white.

6 The dress was not completely bleached and still looked discolored Credit: @ _boringbb_ / TikTok

6 The vintage dress came back with rips in the sleeves Credit: @ _boringbb_ / TikTok

One sleeve had several tears in the fabric and there were oil stains on the sleeves and skirt.

Turning to others for their advice, Julia asked, “I don’t have any restaurant experience. Is this normal or did I choose the wrong company?”

Insisting that it was shoddy work, one person replied, “This shouldn’t have happened in the restoration process.”

6 Oil stains were all over the skirt and in both sleeves of the dress Credit: @ _boringbb_ / TikTok

6 Disappointed with the restoration, Julia turned to the modifications Credit: @ _boringbb_ / TikTok

Another said: “It made me so sad, it’s such a beautiful dress.”

A third offered advice on combating oil stains and said, “Hair spray usually removes oil stains.”

Others suggested white vinegar or baking soda to remove the stains, while another viewer pointed out that rips were inevitable given the age of the dress and its material.

6 The bride-to-be plans to do the strapless dress instead Credit: @ _boringbb_ / TikTok

They said: “The silk unfortunately breaks after a while, especially if it has been stored in folds. Since it broke at the elbow, that makes sense.”

After reviewing her options, Julia revealed in a follow-up video, “Two retouch specialists told me my grandmother’s wedding dress is too old / faded to be restored the way I want it to be.

“I was told that it would not be possible to find fabric of the same material / color and that the dress would fall apart like pastry.”

She then decided to do more alterations than originally planned in order to still make the vintage dress work for her and revealed, “Thinking about making it strapless and adding volume to the skirt.”

