Issey Miyake Homme Pliss Pleated Pants Review and Approval
Allie Holloway and Timothy Mulcare
SHOP $ 280, matchesfashion.com
Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Highly sought after. Well checked. These choices are the best way to spend your hard earned money.
There is something in the air. Is this the sound of millions of party cries as we get closer to Big Vax Summer? Is it existential exhaustion from wearing the same thing over and over again? Probably both and more. But whatever the exact combination of causes, the result is the same: we start crawling out of our caves. We are blinking in the sun. And we realize it’s time to wear pants –real pants-again.
If this thought fills you with some degree of terror, you are not alone. I have, for sure, developed a new appreciation for anything fleece lined over the past year and more. But it is heating up. “Optimism” doesn’t sound like a bad word anymore. And the prospect of putting on something that comes close to “polished” is actually exciting. Less exciting, perhaps, is the prospect of a fight with hard pants and their ruthless belts.
Well I have some good news, in the form of The pleated pants Issey Miyake Homme Plissé. It is a marvel of materials engineering. These are some of the sharpest and coolest, but also the easiest and most breathable pants on the market. And you can put them on like your favorite sweatshirts.
First of all, a little story.
You may already know the name of Issey Miyake. The legendary Japanese designer created the black high neck sweaters that have become the signature of Steve Jobs. But he did more than that. In the 80s, he innovated a new way of creating pleated garments by feeding the entire garment through a heat press with layers of paper. The result was a fully pleated piece that held its shape and looked really cool to boot, with a futuristic, almost architectural vibe. The effect remains visually striking, but there is also a functional element. Which brings me to my next point.
SHOP $ 280, matchesfashion.com
These are the perfect summer pants.
Because the pleating process uses lightweight, technical polyester and pulls the fabric away from the wearer’s skin, the Miyake Pleated Men’s Pants are incredibly breathable. We’re talking, “Oh my god did I forget to put on pants?” wind levels. And thanks to the accordion construction, they flex and move with you effortlessly. (A note on this construction: because of this the pants can stretch to fit almost any waist size, so they are actually sized based on height. Size 1 is shorter, the waist 2 a little longer etc the size chart and find where your size falls on it before purchasing.)
Shorts are great and all, but sometimes they’re not an option. Linen pants? Depending on your tolerance for general wrinkling, this may not be the best choice. But Miyake’s pleated pants cut a clean line while keeping your core temperature from rising. When it’s flamboyant but you want to look your best, that’s a big deal.
They look good with everything. Not really.
So, about this aesthetic. They can feel a bit alien if you’re used to jeans and chinos. But you should really think of these pants as a more edgy version of your navy pants. And you know what’s cool about that? They can work with just about anything in your closet, enhancing even the most casual items along the way. Put on those pants with a t-shirt and all of a sudden you’re exactly 142% tighter. Wear them with a sports coat and oxford fabric button fastening, and you will have your summer wedding look tidy and tidy, while making sure you don’t overheat on the dance floor. With a camp collar shirt and a pair of easy sneakers? It’s for every other day from now until well … maybe forever.
SHOP $ 280, matchesfashion.com
Accessory photography and styling by Allie Holloway and Timothy Mulcare
