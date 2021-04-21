Overwatch League to Face Fashion with Mei Gala – WWD





EVERYONE WINS: When it comes to fashion events, the Met Gala has become an institution in its own right. Witness the ‘Mei Gala’, a virtual red carpet show featuring cosplayers from around the world parading in their handcrafted Overwatch looks. Hosted by the Overwatch League, the new event is named after Overwatch character “Mei,” who relies on weather-modifying devices to slow down opponents and protect the venue. Her “Endothermic Blaster” emits ice cubes and jets of frost, and she can “Cryo-Freeze” herself to prepare against counterattacks or to obstruct others with a wall of ice. Fittingly, Overwatch is produced by Blizzard Entertainment. Meanwhile, the Met Gala is somewhat frozen in time, at least in these times. Unable to hold the event in person last year due to the pandemic, the museum is planning a gala in September, provided government guidelines allow gatherings. The size of this meeting, which is the advantage of the Costume Institute, will be determined at a later date. Staying one step ahead, the Met has set another date for May 2022 for a second Met Gala. The double-titled approach is in line with the Costume Institute’s upcoming two-part exhibition – “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” which tilts September 18 at the Anna Wintour Costume Center and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Which debuts on May 5, 2022, in the period rooms of the American wing. In the land of everyone’s critics, there will be a panel of esports, fashion and drag judges who will comment live on the Mei Gala. Renaud Galand, the main character, on Overwatch, will be among the judges, and Overwatch League commentator Soe Gschwind will host the digital gala. Scheduled for March 13, the Mei Gala will be available through the Overwatch League YouTube channel. The virtual hype aims to recognize and honor the diversity of gaming and cosplay, which organizers say has been overlooked in fashion circles. The idea is that the three communities – games, cosplay and fashion – thrive on self-expression and they will be united under one virtual roof. This year’s theme “Our Best Is Us” is meant to celebrate the inclusive and diverse community of Overwatch cosplay. Artist Jul Adler, gamer Johnny N ‘Junkers and game artist Polygon Forge will be among the participants. Participants won’t just show off their attire and the stories behind them. More of an exhibition than a competition, the word “judge” is a vague description for a commentator. “Therefore, there will be no winner,” a spokesperson said. Asked if anyone at Overwatch led the concept through the Met or if the company is concerned about the museum’s response, the Overwatch spokesperson said, “The Mei Gala is a celebration of everything. as far as cosplay, fashion and Overwatch are concerned. With a theme with that in mind, “Our Best is Us,” it is meant to be a tribute to the Met Gala in that we both celebrate the art and beauty of fashion, as a personal expression. But the Mei Gala is purposely free and open to the public – just like our community. As summer approaches and the pandemic slows down in different parts of the world, the Overwatch League plans to gradually bring live events back to Asia from China.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos