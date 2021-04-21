Fashion
5 cottagecore-inspired dresses to live your ethereal dreams this spring
TikTok is responsible for many fashion trends. Cottagecore is one of the most common aesthetics that TikTok has built. The cottagecore hashtag is so popular on TikTok that it has nearly 6 billion searches. With the weather warming up, you’ll be happy to know this is a look you’ll really love for spring.
What is cottagecore?
It’s simple, really. Cottagecore celebrates the fashion sense of a person who lives in a chalet. A cottagecore icon many of whom have drawn inspiration from trends is a character in the 1995 film Mathilde named Miss Honey.
Overall, you can expect to find light fabrics and flowy silhouettes in the cottagecore aesthetic. Some of the more common cottagecore dresses include tiered maxi dresses, smocked dresses, and almost anything that has ruffles on the seams. Take a look at some of the cottagecore dresses below that will make dressing very easy for spring and summer.
1. Striped Sleeveless Ruffle Smocked-Bodice Maxi Dress for Women, $ 49.99
Not all cottagecore dresses have a floral print. In fact, the cottagecore is full of light and airy colors. This baby blue Old Navy outfit is a sleeveless maxi dress that you can dress up with sandals or sneakers. In addition, it goes up to a size 2X.
2. New Look Yellow Gingham Tie Back Smock Dress,
In addition, not all cottagecore dresses are maxi. The smocked dress is easily a cottagecore staple. This one from ASOS is perfect when you want to show off a little leg.
3. Who What Wear Ruffled Short Sleeve A-Line Dress, $ 39.99
Tall girls will love this flowy piece of jewelry from Target’s Who What Wear line. This ruffled maxi dress is perfect for brunch days or even a picnic in the park.
4. Amaranth puff-sleeve mini dress, $ 198
The high neck dress is another short but soft dress style in cottagecore. Dresses like these bring a vintage touch with a modern twist. Plus, it’s another versatile option that you can wear almost anywhere.
5. Short day dress smocked on the front, $ 59.98 (Orig. $ 119.95)
Ruffles are an integral part of Cottagecore and dresses are no exception. Eloquii offers this crisp white smocked dress with a belted waist. Overall, this is a short but simple dress that works anywhere from church to the mall.
