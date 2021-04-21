Fashion
Neiman Marcus stops selling Lord Ganesha Hindu religions cufflinks
Something sacred can also be beautiful, but this sometimes leads fashion and art designers to unwittingly cross cultural boundaries.
A pair of hand-painted $ 940 sterling silver men’s cufflinks depicting the Hindu religions Lord Ganesha to Neiman Marcus shed light on a revered deity whose likeness has crept into the trade on several occasions.
Neiman Marcus declined to comment, but withdrew the cufflinks from his website and Bergdorf Goodmans after a Hindu leader called for the misuse of the likeness of Ganeshas on men’s jewelry. Cufflinks were part of a collection of creators of art forms such as frogs, bananas and skulls.
Lord Ganesha, an elephant-headed deity, has made controversial appearances on many products, including designer swimsuits, sandals, bath mats, and even on a California craft beer label. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is said to have a statue of Lord Ganesha in his locker, and former President Barack Obama bore a resemblance to him, said Matt McDermott, spokesperson for the Hindu America Foundation.
But in a line of cufflinks that includes green frogs? It can be a cultural appropriation issue, McDermott said. Lord Ganesha is worshiped by 1 billion people.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who supports Hinduism and other causes, sent a statement on the cufflinks and said they were grossly inappropriate.
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshiped as a god of wisdom and the removal of obstacles and is invoked before any major endeavor begins, Zed said.
Hindus have statues, wall sculptures and paintings of Genesha in their homes, but do so in a sense of faith, said D-FW Hindu Temple Society president Rajendra Vankawala.
Ganesha has very high value and respect in the Hindu religion, said Vankawala. Ganesha is not an object of fun or fashion or to be used outside of religious purposes.
Western cultures are used to seeing Christian and Jewish symbols in works of art, said Robert Hunt, director of global theological education at Southern Methodist Universitys Perkins School of Theology. But it is sacrilegious to wear a likeness of Lord Ganesha as a decoration when he represents a devotional deity that people hold and love, Hunt said. Cufflinks are very casual wear.
Western cultures are also not listening to the question because many Christians use the cross or the fish-shaped ichthys symbol to declare their faith. Although the Star of David is more complicated due to its use during the Holocaust, it also has a long tradition of being worn to identify as Jewish, Hunt said.
The problem with Ganesha is that for Hindus it is not their custom to wear it casually, he says.
Fashion companies from Gucci to Nike have also had issues with the Arabic lettering. Verses from the Quran have been used to make an edgy statement, Hunt said, but sometimes the inappropriate use is less obvious. A few years ago, Nike was arrested by Muslims after its Air Max logo appeared to spell Allah in Arabic script. Nike said it was unintentional.
This is generally the case, Zed said, adding that similar incidents have occurred with Urban Outfitters and Amazon. It is mainly ignorance and unintentional.
Still, Zed said, they should do better. Before you put anything online. They should have a better system.
