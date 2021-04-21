UGAs FDSA To Host In-Person Spring Fashion Show | Arts and culture





The University of Georgia’s Fashion Design Students Association will bring New York’s bustling fashion streets to the Classic Center Foundry Pavilion this Thursday, April 22. In its first in-person show since fall 2019, the student-led organization will feature looks that were designed, created and modeled by the members. According to Parker Sylvester, president of the FDSA and leading fashion marketing and merchandising specialist, the students have been developing their designs since January and are excited to finally showcase their hard work. Members of the club found inspiration for their looks in the street style, especially in New York City. Sylvester said the choice of New York was deliberate because of its distinctive fashion that cannot be replicated anywhere else. The street style is very innovative and usually where the trends start, and it’s different depending on the city you’re looking at it from, Sylvester said. For our runway, we’re thinking especially about the street style you’d see at New York Fashion Week, like bloggers and celebrities who come to the shows. Morgan Young, a fashion merchandising leader and FDSA vice president, said fashion show attendees easily adapted to COVID-19 protocols when planning looks and the event in general. The same safety rules will be observed in open-air performance venues, where masks will always be required at all times. Participants in the show have the option of reserving their place for Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Seats for the show, which is sponsored by the International Association of Apparel Designers and Executives Southern Chapter, can be reserved through a link on the organizations Instagram page. There is no dress code, but participants always have the option to present their style as they see fit. A lot of people like to dress for a show, Young said. It’s not mandatory, but we encourage you as it’s a fun event to dress up for. Everything goes with fashion so you can really dress the way you want. The doors will open 30 minutes before show time and the FDSA is asking participants to enter from the right side of the pavilion on Foundry Street. Young and Sylvester waited 18 months to put on an in-person show for FDSA, and just like the student designing looks inspired by the street style, they had to get creative and hard work to create an innovative and functional end product. today. world. [Street style] is cutting-edge, but also portable, said Young. You can push the boundaries and think of very diverse types of designs, but it’s not too crazy that you can’t see it every day.







