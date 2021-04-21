Kate Middleton wears black Demure coat dress for Air Cadet visit





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge return to work. Today Prince William and Duchess Kate embarked on their first royal engagement following the death of Prince Philip. The couple made a joint appearance at 282 East Ham Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London to speak with Air Cadets about their job to help young people develop life skills. During the visit, the squadron paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who was the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years. In 2015, Philip passed military patronage to the Duchess of Cambridge, who later became Honorary Air Commander. For the visit, which comes in the official mourning period a month after Philip’s death, William and Kate are dressed in black to show their respect for the late prince. Kate wore a coat dress for the occasion, paired with classic black pumps and a small leather clutch. When visiting the interior facility, the Duke and Duchess wore protective masks. IAN VOGLERGetty Images IAN VOGLERGetty Images William and Kate also participated in field craft exercises and leadership assignments during their visit before speaking with a group of young people as they prepare for the organization’s Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards, which have taken place since the start of the program in 1956. Towards the end of During their visit, the squadron delivered a salute in honor of Prince Philip, who frequently met and kept in touch with the cadets throughout his tenure at the head of patronage. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

