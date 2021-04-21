The 11 best hiking jackets for men in spring 2021

One of the few positives of the pandemic is an increased awareness of going outside. Whether you are experienced in hiking or just starting out, a sturdy jacket is necessary for your adventures ahead.

Related Guides

A trusted hiking jacket should be waterproof and wind resistant. If it doesn’t have these features, then you’re out of luck. It should also be breathable and functional. Durability is key, as it won’t do much good if you wear fabric that rips as easily as your uncle’s shorts at the 4th of July barbecue. Finally, they must be comfortable. You don’t want a jacket that looks like plastic and is too tight at the cuffs. These choices below tick all the boxes while offering something unique for every type of hiker, including style points.

Ideal for rainy weather: REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket

REI Co-op does everything it takes to offer quality, durable equipment at an attractive price. This jacket bears the bluesign seal of approvala certification which proves that REI has taken steps to minimize manufacturing and production processes in order to contribute to the overall health of the environment. If you don’t like getting wet, the Rainer literally has you covered.

Best for the environment: Nike ACG Tough Nuggets

Nike ACG spearheads the camping-inspired style we were seeing in pop culture right now. The trend even has a name, Gorpcore a term coined from the crunchy granola blend often associated with the backpacker’s lifestyle. Tough Nuggets is as fashionable as a jacket because it is versatile. Resistant to all weather conditions and made with durable materials, this jacket is ahead of the curve.

Best value for money: Columbia Watertight II jacket for men

The Watertight II is a bestseller for a reason. It’s compact and offers the ability to adjust the hood, cuffs, and hem so you can get a personalized seal against the elements. Affordable and available in a wide range of colors, Columbia makes it easy for those who don’t want to overthink their hiking jacket.

Best Long Term Investment: Arcteryx Squamish Hoody Men’s

Arcteryx makes some of the best outerwear known to mankind. The Squamish Hoody is named after the unique coastal mountains of Squamish, British Columbia, a place where hikers, climbers and skiers are all present at all times. promises a high performance jacket for under $ 160 a flight if you factor in cost per wear. Windproof and flexible, it’s a long-lasting piece that will be ready for those mild but ever-changing environments.

Best lightweight windbreaker: Vuori Outdoor Trainer Shell

If you are looking for the ultimate lightweight hiking jacket, Vuori has you covered. Their Trainer Shell exterior features DWR technology to ensure 4-way stretch and water resistance, as well as a UPF 30 rating to deflect UV rays and keep the wearer’s body cool. Pair it with a clean platinum colourway, and you’ll want to wear this jacket as much off the trail as you do on it.

Ideal for the most active hikers: AscentShell Motive Outdoor Research Jacket

Outdoor Research has made their AscentShell as light as possible while protecting you from any weather conditions on the horizon. The cuffs and hood are made with a cinched binding to seal in the wind while providing comfort. And the company uses an electrospinning process to create a unique 3-layer fabric that breathes faster, weighs less, and stretches more. The Motive is aimed at the most active hikers.

Other hiking jackets we love

LL Bean Trail Model waterproof jacket

LL Bean is known for its durable and functional products in all areas. Their rain jacket gets the job done for under $ 100 and up, there are several colourways to choose from.

Carhartt Dry Harbor Jacket for Men

If you want a rain jacket that you know will stand the test of time, you can’t go wrong with this Carhartt. Their Dry Harbor jacket offers strong protection from the rain with a seam sealed construction and double flaps. Did we mention that it is also affordable?

Cotopaxi Teca Clido hooded jacket

Cotopaxi is known for his light puffs that his diehard fans swear by. However, in hot weather this Teca Clido will suit you much better while giving you a taste of what this brand is all about.

North Face 1994 Retro Mountain Light

In terms of functionality and style, this jacket goes with the best of them. A cutting edge purple colourway and oversized logo show viewers that you can use a little street style without looking too hypebeast-like. The Mountain Light is also compatible with its cold-ready sibling, the Retro Denali, so you can get the pair and never have to worry about your seasonal hiking jackets for years to come.

Simms ExStream Hooded Jacket

This ExStream is an option for those who want a quilted puffer jacket that doesn’t overheat the wearer. Its Primaloft technology works best in wet and dreary conditions.

Editor’s recommendations

























