Fashion designer Sue Wong announces restoration in Los Feliz

Fashion designer Sue Wong makes dresses reminiscent of the glitter and glamor of old Hollywood, and her latest Los Feliz creation matches the same romantic style. The 1920s villa, which she restored and transformed over the past year, was just listed at $ 6.2 million. Located near the entrance to Griffith Park, the Spanish-style hacienda isn’t the first Los Feliz home Wong has given a makeover. In 2004, she purchased a 10,000 square foot mansion known as Cedars and, during a three-year restoration, brought the estate back to its heyday of Hollywood glory. Wong said she wanted her homes to be temples of healing and renewal, where locals can eat in a beautiful environment for healing of body, mind and spirit. She designed the Los Feliz list as a turnkey property, and she has custom Andalusian furniture, from kitchenware to bedding. Piles of colorful tile bring period charm to the 6,000-square-foot floor plan nowhere more prominently than the 1,200-square-foot living room under dramatic wood beams. In the center of the space, there is a huge stained glass window that she calls Tree of Life. 1/13 The stained glass. (Josh Spooner) 2/13 The living room. (Josh Spooner) 3/13 The entrance. (Josh Spooner) 4/13 The dining room. (Josh Spooner) 5/13 The kitchen. (Josh Spooner) 6/13 The bedroom. (Josh Spooner) 7/13 The bathroom. (Josh Spooner) 8/13 Office. (Josh Spooner) 9/13 The swimming pool. (Josh Spooner) ten/13 The backyard. (Josh Spooner) 11/13 The lawn. (Josh Spooner) 12/13 The courtyard. (Josh Spooner) 13/13 The exterior. (Josh Spooner) Inspired by the style of Viennese Secession artist Gustav Klimt, Wong said he represented the spiritual center of the house. I infuse my design work with a universal, yet esoteric, very powerful spirituality, she said. I firmly believe that pure art accesses truths which are a powerful catalyst for healing. The six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms are Moroccan in style, and more modern upgrades include double-glazed windows and a Nest security system. Outside, the half-acre lot adds a swimming pool, cabana and gazebo. Fireplaces, cactus gardens, and an outdoor kitchen complete the decor. Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the list along with Rachael Brook. Wong is best known as a fashion designer, and her iconic dresses have been worn by Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Tyra Banks, and Anne Hathaway.







