Rooted: Troy’s mother seeks dress code policy change after son was suspended from school over hairstyling





“He’s black, white and Native American. We let our kids explore all of their cultures,” Hope Cozart said.

TROY, Texas A Texan mother tries to find the right balance between fighting for what she believes is right and ensuring the well-being of her son. “I’m wondering, am I doing the right thing? Because you know, I’m worried about his mental health,” Hope Cozart said. It’s a familiar conversation in Texas schools, a conversation we’ve had in our state before. One that Tashara Parker has been discussing in her Rooted series on WFAA for a few months. The question is “What hairstyles are considered acceptable?” This is a question that Cozart, who lives in Troy, has been trying to get answers to for the past few weeks. It turns out that Troy ISD’s hair policy for girls is different from that for little boys. “It breaks my heart because he’s a very social kid, he’s a great kid. He’s never been in trouble,” Cozart said. According to Cozart, this is all because of a hairstyle worn by his 11-year-old son, Maddox. A hairstyle, she says, as a mixed race child, is a symbol of him embracing part of his culture. “He is black, white and Native American. We let our children explore all their cultures, ”she says. Every day his son wore the hairstyle he had been taken out of class Raymond Mays College and suspended at school. So far, this has happened at least 10 times, according to Cozart. Each review highlighted Maddox’s hairstyle and said it was against the school’s dress code policy. “His placement in the ISS is harmful to him because he thinks that something is wrong with him, with his hair and that nothing is wrong with him,” said civil rights lawyer Waukeen McCoy. School policy for boys in grades 2 to 12, says in part, “hair cannot be worn in a ponytail, top knot, bun or similar styles”. RELATED: Rooted: Judge Amber Givens Has Been Told ‘Your Hair Is Going To Offend Voters,’ She Explains In Her Hair Story McCoy, who currently works with the family, says the policy is not race and gender neutral. “This is prima facie discrimination because female students are treated differently from male students. Female students can wear buns and knots, but male students cannot, so at first glance, it is discriminatory, ”he said. Troy ISD was one of hundreds of school districts in the state that was sent a notice in September 2020 of Texas ACLU. The advisory asked schools to reconsider dress code and grooming policies that are unconstitutional and discriminatory, policies that Cozart says she will continue to fight against. “It is not important to them that people threaten me and my family because of their hair and defend the hair of my children, but it is important to us and we have chosen to fight and I am sorry that the people are crazy, ”she said. RELATED: Rooted: Jessica Washington Reveals How She Overcome Insecurities To Kiss Her Natural Hair Cozart has more than 1000 signatures on change.org. WFAA also reached out to Troy ISD to ask if they were reviewing the district dress code policies or if they wanted to comment on this story. Superintendent Neil Jeter said he could not answer questions regarding this particular student, Troy ISD plans to review the dress code for students in the district before the 2021-2022 school year. Cozart will be at the State Capitol on Thursday, with organizers based in Dallas. They hope to rally support for the Crown Act, which would make it illegal for schools and employers to discriminate against anyone on the basis of race-based hairstyles and hair textures.

