Fitbit announces Luxe, a pioneering fitness and wellness tracker

Fitbit has announced Fitbit Luxe, a cutting-edge new fitness and wellness tracker designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness. Luxe offers the motivation and support you need to stay healthy in today’s world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking, all in one design. effortless chic bracelet.

Luxe also gives you insight into your well-being via the Fitbit app’s Health Metrics dashboard to help you identify changes that might be caused by increased stress or fatigue. With Luxe, you’ll get a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium for additional support, motivation, and deeper analysis of your data, including personal ranges of your health metrics.

Luxe is a beautiful and stylish tracker with a color touchscreen display and up to five days of battery life that is versatile for any occasion and comfortable for all day and night. It can be combined with a wide range of new stylish accessories. Luxe is available for pre-order today for 749 lei, with worldwide availability this spring.

Over the past year, we’ve had to think differently about our health and well-being, from keeping an eye out for possible symptoms of COVID-19 to dealing with the ongoing stress and anxiety of the world. ‘today. While we’re starting to see positive changes, it’s never been more important to take control of your holistic health, said James Park, vice president, general manager and co-founder of Fitbit. That’s why we’ve redoubled our efforts to introduce innovative tools and ideas to help you stay mentally well and physically active. We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, and beautifully designed tracker with these advanced features, some of which were previously only available with our smartwatches, and giving these tools access to even more. people around the world.

Understand and manage your stress for your general well-being

With Luxe, Fitbit is bringing its innovative stress management tools to trackers for the first time to help you no matter what life throws at you. Before the pandemic, more than one in three people worldwide said they had experienced significant worry or stress. After the start of the pandemic, a similar survey showed that number had risen to 50% feeling the physical and mental effects of stress. Now available with Luxe and all heart rate compatible devices, the Fitbits Stress Management Score provides a daily assessment of your body’s ability to manage stress based on your activity level, sleep and heart rate. .

With Fitbit Premium, you receive a detailed breakdown of your stress management score, including information about your balance of effort to measure the impact of activity on your body; sleep patterns to see how nighttime restlessness and sleep debt can affect your body’s ability to cope with stress; and responsiveness to see if your autonomic nervous system is showing signs of fight or flight based on your heart rate data. Premium members have access to a range of mindfulness workouts and sessions to help you take action to manage your stress.

Insightful tools to understand and manage your health and wellness

Luxe gives you access to the wide range of Fitbits health and wellness features to support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. With the Health Metrics dashboard, you can track changes in your wellness in the Fitbit app with information about your respiratory rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature and, to come, oxygen saturation (SpO2). For example, by looking at the daily changes in your HRV and RHR settings, you might be able to see when there is a sudden change in your body, which could be a sign of stress, fatigue, or a cold. .

Plus, Premium lets you track your monthly trends and personal ranges, and will highlight when any of your metrics are out of your personal reach.

With a light and slim form factor, Luxe is designed for maximum comfort all day and night, so you can wear it to bed to better understand and manage your sleep. The sleep score helps you better understand the quality of your sleep over time, and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine. Premium members can view more in-depth sleep analyzes, and some will see experiences with extended tools in the future, with the aim of giving you even more personalized advice based on your sleep patterns.

Additional health tools include food, hydration and weight recording, and menstrual health tracking to help you see your trends over time, all in one place. Premium members get access to over 60 new nutritional content, including selected healthy recipes from Fitbit and Eat well magazine. If you live with diabetes, the new blood glucose logging feature in the Fitbit app lets you record your blood sugar so you can track your blood sugar levels throughout the day and respond to others settings so you can better manage your blood sugar. health. With Premium, see how often your levels fall within your personal target range to identify trends and feed them into the easy-to-read wellness report for long-term analysis of your data to share with your healthcare team.

Stay motivated to reach your fitness goals

Physical activity is a key part of overall health, but for most people, COVID-19 has changed exercise routines. Fitbit gives you even more ways to stay physically active with Luxe, no matter where and where. how you choose to train. With 24/7 heart rate tracking that powers many Fitbits health, wellness and fitness tools, you can track your daily heart rate in real time to better measure your calorie consumption. You can also choose from 20 different wrist exercise modes, including golf, pilates, spinning, or tennis. For those who prefer to run, cycle or hike outdoors, you can use the exercise modes with GPS connected from your phone to see pace and distance in real time.

While tracking your exercise, you can determine when to push harder or when to lower with Active Zone Minutes, a custom standard for tracking activity beyond steps that measures your time spent in each heart rate zone. It can help you keep track of your moderate and intense activity so that you can reach the recommended weekly goal of 150 minutes of active zone to improve your health. For even more encouragement to reach your goals, Reminders to Move will help you stay active and reduce sedentary time, and you can unlock special activity challenges and games with Premium to help make your goals reach. more fun.

Stay connected throughout your daily routine

In addition to all of these amazing health and fitness features, Luxe integrates seamlessly into your lifestyle with key features and smart features like alarms, stopwatch and timers to help you manage your day. , all with up to five days of battery life. Stay connected and up-to-date with call, text, and smartphone notifications that you can customize to help structure your day, like setting bedtime reminders or using a Do Not Disturb When It Is. time to focus. Luxurious wide compatibility with Android and iOS phones, as well as Google Fast Pair, makes it easy to get around without having to worry about connectivity.

A stylish garment that feels right at home on your wrist

In addition to supporting your daily wellness routine, Luxes revolutionary design has a soft, soft human body-inspired shape that rests lightly on your wrist with a jewel-like look and feel, achieved through modern versions of techniques. of traditional jewelry making. Fitbit used an innovative design process called metal injection molding, a high-tech version of traditional metal shaping, to create the glossy finish on the Luxes stainless steel case that has the warmth expected of handcrafted jewelry, while providing a necessary level of precision. to activate its advanced sensor technology. The result is one of the most fashionable and comfortable Fitbits devices to date, designed for a wide range of wrist sizes and skin tones for 24/7 wear.

Fitbit has also teamed up with Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand Gorjana to elevate the Luxes style even further. The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition turns the tracker into a beautiful piece of jewelry with the Parker Link bracelet in soft gold stainless steel, alongside a classic swim-resistant silicone peony band for two looks in one.

With comfort and simplicity in mind, Luxe is Fitbits’ slimmest touchscreen tracker to date, featuring a variety of new vibrating dials on Fitbit’s first tracker with a color display. Luxurious, simple and intuitive, the drag-and-tap functionality gives you easy access to your daily stats, notifications, and key health and fitness features, with a sleek, button-less design.

Price, availability and virtual tryout for the style

Luxe is available for pre-order today on Fitbit.com and at major retailers, with worldwide availability this spring. Luxe sells for 759 lei with a six-month Fitbit Premium trial (worth 295 lei). After the six-month trial of Luxe, Premium is available for $ 9.99 (USD) per month or $ 79.99 (USD) per year in 18 languages ​​in over 40 countries and has nearly one million members. paying. The colors and styles of Luxes accessories range from 149 lei to 449 lei. The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition is available for preorder today for $ 199.95 (USD) with availability in June.