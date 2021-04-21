How the European Super League fell dramatically





Plans for a European Super League collapsed on Tuesday, just two days after the proposed football competition. ad. How did that happen: Manchester City, one of six English Premier League clubs set to join the 12-team separatist league, were the first to confirm their withdrawal. Within hours, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool announced that they too were pulling away.

Inter Milan and Atltico Madrid monitoring, leaving the remaining clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Juventus and AC Milan with little choice but to drop the proposal.

Just after midnight in Europe, the Super League released an official statement confirming that the project had been put on hold. What they say: Arsenal: “We made a mistake and we apologize for it.”

"We made a mistake and we apologize for it."

"We regret the anguish and upheaval caused by ESL's proposal."

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders." Liverpool: "I want to apologize to all Liverpool Football Club fans and supporters for the disruption I have caused over the past 48 hours," said owner John Henry in a video address. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6965%;"/> Chelsea fans protesting outside Stamford Bridge. Photo credit: Rob Pinney / Getty Images The state of play: The Super League, which is said to have changed the structures and economy of football, has been greeted with fury. Players talked against that, the fans launched protestsand politicians threat legal action. FIFA and UEFA, which oversees football in Europe, threatened to ban Super League players from world events like the World Cup. "Either you are there or you are not there," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The Super League has done themselves a disservice with their woefully poor launch strategy. Outside of Real Madrid’s Florentino Prez, the owners have never faced the press and the lack of planning is truly remarkable.

Note to self: When you unveil a proposal to reshape the world’s most popular sport, be equipped with more than a press release. And after: A project years in the making collapsed dramatically in two days. Now what? There is a feeling that the Premier League could be irreparably damaged. “How can we work with these people again?” a source told Athletic (subscription).

And if the clubs really signed 23-year binding agreements, as has been reported, can they just walk away or is it more complicated? Will UEFA welcome them again? Will their national leagues punish them?







