Fashion
Amazon’s top-rated dress is on sale for just $ 31 and it’s perfect for summer
Warmer nights require light nightwear, and Amazons The best-selling nightgown is so stylish and comfortable that you’ll want to wear it all day and many customers do.
Ekouaers casual V-neck nightdress is the perfect dress for summer. Whether to wear at the end of the day or a casual look with sneakers, the Ekouaers t-shirt dress is a raised loungewear garment that you can wear over and over again.
Crafted from a blend of cotton, polyester and elastane, the versatile lounge look features pockets and a side slit, meant to be worn as an oversized maxi dress. Whether you wear it with a belt or a comfy bathrobe and slippers, the Ekouaer nightgown is perfect for hanging out around the house.
Amazon Canada Customers have called the nightgown a must-have for pregnant women looking for the ultimate comfortable loungewear, while others have touted that unlike other t-shirt dresses on the market, this Ekouaer dress is made in a completely opaque fabric.
Out of over 2,300 reviews, over 1,600 have given this dress 5 stars.
I love this nightgown! The material is good quality fabric. Gray is completely opaque. The pockets are fantastic and well placed to be flattering, one shopper wrote. I love the rounded hem and the slits are just high enough to move around, but not too revealing. I love the length; it’s long enough that I can bend over without worrying about seeing my underwear, and it’s short enough that it doesn’t buckle up when I walk. The V-neck is also the perfect shape and size. It is well done. I think I will enjoy it for years to come!
Several Amazon shoppers said they were tempted to order their dress in a size larger than the one they normally wear for fear it might fit too tight. However, since the dress is designed to be worn loose, many recommended ordering your true size.
This nightgown is so pretty that you can wear it to the store or for a walk. I bought it to wear around the house, so I’m not always in pajamas or sweatshirts to be comfortable. It is not at all transparent. The material appears to be of good quality and it appears to be very well made and not cheap …, wrote another. This product is so beautiful that I ended up wearing it to a friend on a cool night. I dressed him in sandals and a nice scarf and no one was the wiser. I would definitely continue to recommend this product. Oh, and it washes really well.
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
