Public art is the signature style at the SOHO Scottsdale Earth Day event

Wednesday,

April 21, 2021

12:20 p.m.

SOHO Scottsdale’s public art engagement will be celebrated from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, at an event on the development’s commercial patios at 92nd Street and Bahia. The most recent art, commissioned with artist Jeff Zischke, named “Global Unity,” according to a press release, relates to the theme of man, nature and technology, is expected to be installed later this year at SOHO Scottsdale, 16580 N. 92nd St., Unit 2004, in collaboration between the City of Scottsdale and Scottsdale Public Art. Mr Zische’s sculpture of people supporting each other and balancing the Earth is considered “significant after this pandemic year,” the statement said. noting that it will be available during the event. Internationally renowned artist and designer of public and private art commissions, the artist will discuss his concept of sculpture with renderings. His first Scottsdale piece was installed at WestWorld’s Equestrian Center in 2014. Described as the iconic horse sculpture, called “Impulse,” is illuminated at night with colored lights, the statement noted. The sculpture depicts men and women supporting each other, supporting the natural world, and the technological element incorporates modern computer-controlled lighting and programming. The design includes silhouettes of stainless steel men and women, standing or balanced, and holding a round globe in various shades of green, blue and satin white, the release said, noting the green land masses, the ocean and representation of polar ice caps. Scottsdale Arts Director of Public Art Kim Boganey and her staff lead the new art installation and point out that “As part of Scottsdale’s Art in Private Development public art program, Jeff Zischke’s new sculpture was tasked with creating a work of art that enhances the luxury community of SOHO Scottsdale. “ “The common thread running through all Catclar communities is that they are quality-driven, environmentally friendly projects designed to complement neighboring communities,” said Irene Clary, President of Catclar Investments, who is the developer of SOHO Scottsdale, in a prepared statement. In 2017, three more artists contributed sculptures, murals and artistic paving when Ms. Clary presented the first phase of SOHO townhouses and lofts. Phoenix-based public art muralist Lauren Lee integrated her three-part mural into the overall design of the SOHO community, which also highlights the interconnectedness of man, technology and nature. . Christopher Weed, a “recognized Colorado sculptor,” created sculptures as a metaphor for the “building blocks” needed to build healthy individuals, families and communities. He designed five colorful, larger-than-life sculptural elements that contrast with each other while complementing the surrounding architecture. Lithocrete paving created by artist Leticia Huerta separates the public courtyard from the private entrances of the townhouses, according to the statement. The glass aggregate, with hues of blue and turquoise, is deposited in the colored concrete in abstract forms of flowers and waves and complements other public art works. SOHO Scottsdale is embarking on Phases II and III with 28 additional three- and four-story townhouses as well as optional private elevators, 18 lofts and four penthouses. Phase II and III penthouses, lofts and townhouses are available on presale. Visit sohoscottsdale.com for more information or call 1-888-959-7646.







