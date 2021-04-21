USD Students Create Fomeno Sustainable Fashion App and Win Hult Prize

A local business run by three young entrepreneurs plans to launch in early summer after winning $ 100,000 in seed capital at an international tournament last month.

The founders of Fomeno, an app that promotes sustainable fashion, were one of 11 out of 30 finalists to win the Hult Prize Challenge 2020, an award for an entrepreneurial student business that addresses a pressing social issue.

Fomeno allows shoppers to search its online database for local savers and online curators to find specific items. Put simply, it makes it easier to shop for bargains, said Payton Ryz, 20, chief communications officer.

Brigit Blote, 21, founder and CEO of Fomeno, is currently a student at the University of South Dakota studying sustainability. Ashlynn Atwood, 22, co-founder and head of design, graduated from USD in September, and Ryz is also still a student of USD. All three have juggled the Fomeno competition and the Hult Prize as full-time students and D1 student athletes.

Once they all graduate, that will mean more time to invest in their business, Ryz said.

The Hult Prize is typically a $ 1 million business prize, but the prize has been split among the global finalists this year due to the pandemic.

“In a way, there are negatives and positives,” Ryz said. “In this way, the Hult Prize now has 11 times the impact with 11 start-ups supported which will have a positive impact on the planet.”

It all started with the search for a thrifty t-shirt

Fomeno started it all because Blote was just looking for a thrifty T-shirt.

She was studying abroad in Costa Rica, and a friend of hers had a “Forget Me Not” t-shirt that she decided she needed to have. But the brand is expensive, and she wanted to find it used to be more durable.

The search was so difficult that she used different apps and websites, and it was still difficult to find the right size.

There had to be an easier way, she thought.

Thus, Fomeno (a shorter reference to the “Forget Me Not” T-shirt) was born.

“This is a platform for the easiest economy experience to date,” said Ryz. “We connect shoppers with hundreds of different thrift stores online and make it easy to find specific clothing items or discover influencer-inspired items.”

Tackling climate change, fast fashion and sustainability

The app is also a way to fight climate change, fast fashion and sustainability. The fashion industry produces 10% of all of humanity’s carbon emissions and is the second largest consumer of the world’s water supply, according to Business Insider.

With such an impact on sustainability, the savings industry is growing rapidly, Ryz said, adding that the negative stigmas that savings were “dirty and rude” have changed. .

Instagrammers and other social media companies are popping up to sell selected economy clothing on social media. This is the kind of market Fomeno seeks to tap into with already established second-hand stores, such as Plato’s Closet. Many of these stores created online inventories during the pandemic. That convenience will stay, Ryz said.

To reduce packaging and shipping waste, Ryz said the team plans to restrict shopping to a shelf around user locations so that a person in South Dakota does not shop at local stores. Los Angeles sellers and does not contribute to carbon emissions from shipping. They are also looking to partner with sustainable packaging companies.

The company is growing rapidly and plans to launch in early summer and have a fully functional website and app later in the year. The team also added a style curator, Anne Lien, to help them develop their relationships in the fashion industry and reach out to fashion influencers.

The team’s mission to make a difference in sustainable fashion is what drives them, Ryz said.

“We want to change people’s mindsets,” Ryz said, “so before they go out and buy anything, they will first see if it’s saved.”