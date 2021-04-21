16 best waterproof shoes for men of 2021

When it comes to choosing the perfect waterproof shoe, the choice depends exactly on where you are going and what activity you have in mind. There’s a waterproof boot for you if you’re a weekend warrior looking to hike in all conditions, and a waterproof shoe that makes sense for running around town on a rainy day. The point is, a little rain shouldn’t be holding you back from your daily sports activities or style goals.

To find the perfect waterproof outdoor shoes, first decide if you intend to run your neighborhood or the outdoor trail closest to you, rather than going on a multi-day hike through less friendly landscapes. Runners should look for a waterproof trail running shoe, even if your mileage takes you through cities rather than mountains, as wet feet will ruin your long distance runs no matter where you are. Hikers should opt for a suitable waterproof hiking shoe when the environment demands stability.

What the two styles have in common is the use of waterproof materials like Gore-Tex. Make sure to look for a solid grip on the outsole or bottom of your shoe. A smooth surface is a deadly gift that a pair might not hold on rough terrain or that you will slip down the street.

There are also plenty of waterproof men’s casual shoe options for your non-sporting activities in the rain. Sneakerheads will find plenty of cool pairs that won’t instantly get destroyed when they encounter a puddle. These rely on a variety of technical fabrics to keep you dry, but aren’t as tough as the aforementioned trail running styles, so they shouldn’t be your choice for a long run.

For a more classic look, consider water-repellent full-grain leather boots that complement jeans and chinos. We even have durable leather versions for days of work in the yard, or classic slip-on rubber rain boots for commuting in a downpour, but still look good. And who can resist a waterproof slide that takes you from the pool to brunch?

Check out the best waterproof shoes for men for exercising anywhere, anytime this season.