Edgy Berlin Men’s Label GmbH launches Demi-Couture – WWD

COLLAR ME BEAU: They’re on the shoulder – but not off the rack: Berlin-based menswear brand GmbH takes a look at demi-couture, offering bespoke variations of the collarbone-revealing coats and jackets that crowned its fall 2021 runway .
Designer duo Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik described the company as a way to exalt the tradition and craftsmanship of tailoring, as Isik himself cuts all models of the GmbH.
The shawl constructions were inspired by mid-century haute couture and float just past the shoulders thanks to built-in, adjustable, traditionally boned corsets that hold garments in place. Coats and jackets can be ordered plain or with detachable faux fur stoles.
The confection is done two hours from the Berlin studio of the GmbH, then finished in-house. Huseby and Isik decided to sell these items directly to consumers rather than wholesale in order to offer more accessible prices. Orders can be placed online at gmbhgmbh.eu from April 23 to May 6, or the old fashioned way, by requesting a line sheet.
WWD said the bold, off-the-shoulder look “unlocks the sensual potential of the neckline” and the stole-like fabric panels hugging the chest “give an armor-like quality to their bespoke coats and jackets. .
Menswear is booming, with Valentino introducing menswear haute couture looks into its recent spring collection, and Balenciaga is set to introduce menswear in July when it is set to return to the Paris calendar after an absence. 53 years old.
