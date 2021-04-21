How to style dresses for work, daytime and leisure

The question of how to style dresses will always be popular, in large part thanks to their great versatility.

This is a question that will always demand a broad answer, simply because there are so many different styles of dresses to choose from. There’s the romantic midi you could wear to a wedding, the structured denim shirt dress that’s smart enough for work and play, and the casual sweater dress for cozy and relaxed weekends – just to name. only a few.

Much like your best jeans, Breton top or beloved camel trench coat, dresses are a staple in almost any closet – whether it’s a clean capsule wardrobe or a vibrant one. at the seams.

Mastering how to style dresses for various occasions is an essential skill that every woman should master. And best of all, it will help you maximize the cost per wear of your new purchase and feel confident every time you wear it. You can thank us later.

How to style dresses

Sustainability is the buzzword right now, and thinking about how to style the dresses before you add them to the basket is a great place to start. Think about where you would wear your potential purchase and how many pieces there are in your wardrobe. If it’s unlikely that you’ll wear it more than seven times, or don’t know what to wear it with, then it’s probably not worth the investment.

While there are no hard and fast style rules, the accessories and layering pieces you choose will influence how casual or elegant your dress is, as well as its seasonal desirability. To make this part a little easier, we’ve broken our tips on how to style dresses in key trends.

How to style a shirt dress

(Image credit: Getty)

One of the most elegant dress styles, a shirt dress is likely to have a neat collar, buttoned front, and structured cuffs. Play up the more formal features by wearing yours with sleek heels and an envelope clutch for a chic baby shower or brunch, or dress up with chunky sneakers, layered necklaces and a loose tote for the weekend. end. Unsurprisingly, shirt dresses also work well for the office, especially when buttoned up and worn with heeled ankle boots.

Have the look

(Image credit: Me + Em)

Me + Em Diamond Geo Long Shirt Dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 475/295 Sizes: US: 2-12 / UK: 6-16

(Image credit: Baukjen)

Baujken Indiana shirt dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 181/129 Sizes: United States: 2-14 / United Kingdom: 6-18

(Image credit: Whistles)

Whistles Eucalyptus Print Dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 259/129 Sizes: United States: 0-14 / United Kingdom: 4-18

How to style a dress with straps

(Image credit: Getty)

How to style dresses that are usually evening only for the day is much easier than you might think. The key is in the layering and the fabrics. So instead of teaming up with something luxe like a fur coat or velvet jacket, layer yourself under or over chunky knits, crisp white shirts and linen blazers. In summer, the style of slip dresses is even simpler, just add comfortable sliders and a raffia bag.

Have the look

(Image credit: All Saints)

All Saints dress Bryony Mutare Characteristics PRICE: $ 199/129 Sizes: UK: 2-14 / US: 00-10

(Image credit: Whistles)

Whistles Dagma Twig Print Babydoll Dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 135/89 Sizes: UK: 4-16 / US: 0-12

(Image credit: Zara)

Zara satin camisole dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 49.90 / 29.99 Sizes: XS-XL

How to style a sweater dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Comfortable? Yes. Elegant? Yes too. It is this winning combination that gives the sweater dress the potential to become one of the most polished pieces in your wardrobe. It also goes almost without saying that this style is best suited for colder weather, when it can be worn for chunky boots or sneakers on the weekend, and heeled boots for smarter occasions. Go for a midi length for a sophisticated feel and accessorize with pieces in the same neutral tone.

Have the look

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

& Other Stories wool knit midi polo dress with belt

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

Ted Baker Holliis Jacquard Easy Fit Polo Dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 295/169 Sizes: United States: 2-12 / United Kingdom: 6-28

(Image credit: Zara)

Zara knit dress with buttons Characteristics PRICE: $ 49.90 / 29.99 Sizes: S-XL

How to style a long dress

(Image credit: Getty)

One of the best things about styling a maxi dress is that the floor-length means there is no need to worry too much about your shoes (or fake tan on your legs, too). ‘elsewhere). This means you have more time to focus on the rest of your look. Adding a belt or a fitted blazer will keep loose maxi shirts from overwhelming your frame, as will styles with a lower neckline. To let a patterned maxi take center stage, keep the rest of your outfit muted, with classic pieces like a straw hat or a satchel bag.

Have the look

(Image credit: Hush)

Long ribbed dress Hush Carmine Characteristics PRICE: $ 170/119 Sizes: United States: 2-14 / United Kingdom: 6-18

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Per Una Ditsy Relaxed Maxi Dress With Floral High Neck Characteristics PRICE: $ 69 / $ 39.50 Sizes: US: 2-20 / UK: 6-24

(Image credit: Next)

Next ruffled long dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 55/36 Sizes: United States: 2-18 / United Kingdom: 6-22

How to style a denim dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Often similar in shape to the shirt dress, denim dresses have the added bonus of not feeling too far removed from your trusty jeans. And just like jeans, the darker the shade of denim you choose, the smarter and more flattering they will be. All you really have to do is add a cool suede ankle boot or pair of sneakers, but if you want to liven things up, consider layering a colorful blouse or striped t-shirt underneath. A shoulder bag will add to the utilitarian feel.

Have the look

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M Oversized Denim Dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 39.99 / 34.99 Sizes: XXS-XL

(Image credit: Monsoon)

Monsoon Dolly Denim Organic Cotton Dress Blue Characteristics PRICE: $ 92/65 Sizes: US: 4-20 / UK: 8-24

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S denim shirt dress Characteristics PRICE: $ 85 / $ 49.50 Sizes: US: 2-20 / UK: 6-24