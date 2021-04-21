Cathy Horyn F / W 2021 Fashion Review: Michael Kors, Burberry

From left to right: Michael Kors, Michael Kors and Burberry.

Photo: courtesy of Michael Kors, Burberry

When I started to cover fashion in 1986 for the Detroit New, Michael Kors had been showing his collections for only a few years. It was the time of the Antwerp Six, dueling egos of Versace and Armani, of Gaultier and Mugler, and this also marked the rise of Helmut Lang, Martin Margiela, Romeo Gigli, Christian Lacroix and Marc Jacobs, not to mention the enormous influence of Seventh Avenues Big Five : Bill Blass, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Calvin Klein. Under these circumstances, who noticed a nice guy from Long Island making linen blazers and dresses? Indeed, in the early 1990s, and for various reasons, Korss’ business was in trouble and he filed for bankruptcy protection.

Now many of those names have passed into oblivion or legend, and its Kors, with Lauren still being the example of the owner-creator, the mainstay, although both companies are public. If Kors hadn’t taken the risk of making a cheesy TV show called Project track, If he hadn’t collaborated with businessmen Lawrence Stroll and Silas Chou or found an ally in CEO John Idol, things might have turned out differently. I once ran into Chou at a dinner party in Manhattan; he had just reviewed a new batch of finalists for the CFDA /Vogue Fund, and I asked him how they were doing. Too much frills, he replied sadly. Well, froufrou that is, trendy nonsense has never been Kors’ problem.

As we begin to emerge from the worst health crisis in modern history and in doing so reassess our values ​​and assumptions, how we dress, shop and spend has become an important consideration. Not only is this affecting mental well-being as a return to something normal, but it is linked to the recovery of the restaurant, entertainment and travel industries. Like Kors said in a Zoom presser before exiting his drop line, I really wanted to do this collection about going out again, getting dressed, feeling polite.

Michael kors

Photo: courtesy of Michael Kors

He showed the collection in the heart of the Theater District, on West 45th Street, with late night parades by some of his favorite supers (Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy) and a preview at Sardis by some of Broadways. the biggest stars, including Bette Midler, Chita Rivera and Sutton Foster, who have appeared together on a bank of screens. Perhaps like a true New Yorker, Kors puts his money where it is. It’s his 40th anniversary in business, and he took the opportunity not to tout his own wonder, but to gain support for the Actors Fund. He also came up with his own take on the madeleine: he had boxes and boxes of fresh babkas, bagels, lox and cream cheese shipped to the editors at Russ & Daughters, the iconic appetizing store in the Lower East. Side.

But Kors’ true craftsmanship was displayed in the collection with an emphasis on a pointed fit, practical feminine glamor, and a limited urban palette (black, white, camel, charcoal and bright red). Who can say what people will want to wear in six months? But I think Kors was right to insist on buffing and good grooming (straight, pulled back hair; slightly dramatic makeup; bare legs) and not to cloud his message. He had in mind, he said, a woman walking into a restaurant or theater for the first time in a year and turning heads. It meant stylish pants and a matching shirt with a long white cashmere coat, or a sparkling silver minidress with a white tuxedo jacket thrown over the shoulders. He chose the clearest archetypes of big cities: the tuxedo, the zebra or leopard pattern, the formal masculine overcoat, the sparkle of sequins and made them attractive again. Many people would probably agree that this is a good place to start.

Burberry

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

In what could have been the last look at the fall 2021 collections, Riccardo Tisci on Wednesday called his Burberry women’s show a modern armor, because women are warriors! Where have you heard this before?

Somehow, in my eyes, Tiscis’ hard, boxy shoulders worked best in his masculine presentation, one of his best since moving to Burberry. Many of his women’s coats had flaps, straps, and wide cape backs, which looked less weave than just plain bulky. Where he excelled was with the soft material a simple, sexy, gathered mulberry jersey dress and silky tops or geometric color block dresses based on flag abstractions. The flat-topped hats or helmets were Grace Jonesmeets Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in Game of thrones, and rather divine.