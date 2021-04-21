Connect with us

Fashion

Cathy Horyn F / W 2021 Fashion Review: Michael Kors, Burberry

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


From left to right: Michael Kors, Michael Kors and Burberry.
Photo: courtesy of Michael Kors, Burberry

When I started to cover fashion in 1986 for the Detroit New, Michael Kors had been showing his collections for only a few years. It was the time of the Antwerp Six, dueling egos of Versace and Armani, of Gaultier and Mugler, and this also marked the rise of Helmut Lang, Martin Margiela, Romeo Gigli, Christian Lacroix and Marc Jacobs, not to mention the enormous influence of Seventh Avenues Big Five : Bill Blass, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Calvin Klein. Under these circumstances, who noticed a nice guy from Long Island making linen blazers and dresses? Indeed, in the early 1990s, and for various reasons, Korss’ business was in trouble and he filed for bankruptcy protection.

Now many of those names have passed into oblivion or legend, and its Kors, with Lauren still being the example of the owner-creator, the mainstay, although both companies are public. If Kors hadn’t taken the risk of making a cheesy TV show called Project track, If he hadn’t collaborated with businessmen Lawrence Stroll and Silas Chou or found an ally in CEO John Idol, things might have turned out differently. I once ran into Chou at a dinner party in Manhattan; he had just reviewed a new batch of finalists for the CFDA /Vogue Fund, and I asked him how they were doing. Too much frills, he replied sadly. Well, froufrou that is, trendy nonsense has never been Kors’ problem.

As we begin to emerge from the worst health crisis in modern history and in doing so reassess our values ​​and assumptions, how we dress, shop and spend has become an important consideration. Not only is this affecting mental well-being as a return to something normal, but it is linked to the recovery of the restaurant, entertainment and travel industries. Like Kors said in a Zoom presser before exiting his drop line, I really wanted to do this collection about going out again, getting dressed, feeling polite.

Michael kors
Photo: courtesy of Michael Kors

He showed the collection in the heart of the Theater District, on West 45th Street, with late night parades by some of his favorite supers (Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy) and a preview at Sardis by some of Broadways. the biggest stars, including Bette Midler, Chita Rivera and Sutton Foster, who have appeared together on a bank of screens. Perhaps like a true New Yorker, Kors puts his money where it is. It’s his 40th anniversary in business, and he took the opportunity not to tout his own wonder, but to gain support for the Actors Fund. He also came up with his own take on the madeleine: he had boxes and boxes of fresh babkas, bagels, lox and cream cheese shipped to the editors at Russ & Daughters, the iconic appetizing store in the Lower East. Side.

But Kors’ true craftsmanship was displayed in the collection with an emphasis on a pointed fit, practical feminine glamor, and a limited urban palette (black, white, camel, charcoal and bright red). Who can say what people will want to wear in six months? But I think Kors was right to insist on buffing and good grooming (straight, pulled back hair; slightly dramatic makeup; bare legs) and not to cloud his message. He had in mind, he said, a woman walking into a restaurant or theater for the first time in a year and turning heads. It meant stylish pants and a matching shirt with a long white cashmere coat, or a sparkling silver minidress with a white tuxedo jacket thrown over the shoulders. He chose the clearest archetypes of big cities: the tuxedo, the zebra or leopard pattern, the formal masculine overcoat, the sparkle of sequins and made them attractive again. Many people would probably agree that this is a good place to start.

Burberry
Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

In what could have been the last look at the fall 2021 collections, Riccardo Tisci on Wednesday called his Burberry women’s show a modern armor, because women are warriors! Where have you heard this before?

Somehow, in my eyes, Tiscis’ hard, boxy shoulders worked best in his masculine presentation, one of his best since moving to Burberry. Many of his women’s coats had flaps, straps, and wide cape backs, which looked less weave than just plain bulky. Where he excelled was with the soft material a simple, sexy, gathered mulberry jersey dress and silky tops or geometric color block dresses based on flag abstractions. The flat-topped hats or helmets were Grace Jonesmeets Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in Game of thrones, and rather divine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: