Mariano Puig, descendant of a Spanish fashion house, dies at 93





MADRID Mariano Puig, who helped transform his family-owned Spanish perfumer into an international fashion house of brands Paco Rabanne, Nina Ricci, Carolina Herrera and Jean Paul Gaultier, died on April 13 in Barcelona. He was 93 years old. Puig, the company who bears the surname, confirmed the death. As the second generation at the helm of the company, Mr. Puig significantly expanded his overseas presence, particularly in the 1960s when Puig opened offices in the United States and entered into a alliance with Mr. Rabanne, a Spanish fashion designer whose celebrity status in Paris has given Puig better access to the French market. Puig eventually took over Paco Rabanne and other big brands. One of Mr. Puigs ‘five children, Marc Puig, is the current CEO of the company, which was founded by Mariano Puigs’ father Antonio in 1914. Puig reported sales of around $ 2 billion, or $ 2.4 billion, in 2019. It is one of the few large fashion companies still owned by its original family in an industry. luxury dominated by conglomerates such as Kering and LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Mariano Puig Planas was born in Barcelona on December 8, 1927. His father first imported and sold products and materials like rubber, perfumes and books. Her mother, Jlia Planas, was a housewife. In his youth, Mariano was a member of the Spanish water ski team and twice won the national championships. He graduated in 1949 from the Sarri Institute of Chemistry in Barcelona and studied at IESE Business School shortly after it opened in 1958; it is today one of the two main international business schools based in Barcelona, ​​alongside Esade. Antonio Puig lost his business when, at the start of World War I, a German submarine sank a ship carrying an uninsured cargo of its goods. After a fresh start, he presented the first lipstick made in Spain, under the Milady brand, in 1922. After the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s, Antonio Puig consolidated his perfume business by selling a lavender-scented cologne called Agua Lavanda. Developed with a French perfumer, Segal, eau de cologne has become a major seller in Spain.

From the 1950s, Antonio Puig gradually passed control to his four sons and died in 1979. Mariano Puig joined the company while completing his studies as a chemical engineer.

He was the second eldest son and the most determined to expand the business overseas. Spain was small and closed, and it got me thinking about what we wanted to do and be, he says, according to an excerpt from a book Puig published to celebrate the company’s centenary. Today in business Update April 21, 2021, 6:16 p.m. ET Mr. Puig acquired the distribution rights of well-known foreign brands in Spain at a time when the country was under military dictatorship. With his wife, Mara Guasch, he traveled to Los Angeles to sign an agreement with Max Factor to distribute his cosmetics in Spain. Mr. Puigs’ biggest move was persuading Mr. Rabanne, the fashion designer, to branch out to add perfumery to his haute couture lines and partner with Puig, who only numbered around fifty. employees at the time. Shortly after agreeing to a perfume joint venture in 1968, the two men were at dinner when Mr. Rabanne sketched the outline of the line on a paper tablecloth. United Nations building At New York. The drawing became the design for the bottle of their first successful fragrance, called Calandre. Puig eventually took over Mr. Rabannes’ entire business, including his fashion house. Mr. Puig followed a similar path in the 1980s with Carolina Herrera, the Venezuelan fashion designer, who first rose to prominence in New York City. They started a perfume brand together before Puig also took over his fashion house in 1995. Mr. Puig was CEO of the company until 1998, then Chairman of Exea, the holding company through which his family controls Puig, for another five years. He was a supporter of family business ownership and helped found the Spanish company Institute of Family Businesses in Barcelona. Jos Luis Blanco, its managing director, paid tribute to Mr Puig as a key player in the overhaul of Spain’s industry, which had been dilapidated by the civil war and had not benefited from the plan’s recovery funds. Marshall after the world. Second war.

Along with a few other business leaders of his generation, Mr Puig has succeeded in transforming this nation of ruins into the modern and vibrant country we have today, Mr Blanco said. With his son Marc, Mr. Puig is survived by his wife; one brother, Jos Mara; four other children, Marian, Ana, Ton and Daniel; and nine grandchildren. As one of Barcelona’s biggest business tycoons, Mr. Puig helps fund several local art foundations and museums as well as IESE. He sought to avoid politics and lamented the decade-long secessionist conflict in Catalonia, which reached a boiling point in 2017, when the Catalan regional government made an unsuccessful attempt to declare an independent Catalan republic, with Barcelona as the capital. In a letter published that year in La Vanguardia, the Barcelona-based newspaper, Mr Puig wrote: I feel very Catalan, I feel very Spanish and I have a deep love for my city. But recently, we have experienced a contradiction which can only make me sad.

