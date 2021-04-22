Love Island’s Arabella Chi Goes Braless In Nude Mini Dress

She is no stranger to showing off her stunning model figure.

And Arabella Chi was turning heads by creating a storm for an outdoor photoshoot in Chelsea, west London on Wednesday.

The former Love Island star, 30, looked amazing as she stood bra-less in a nude bodycon midi dress while working out from her best angles.

She paired her daring thigh number with chunky white sneakers and held up a cream handbag as she took the photos.

She wore her honey braids in loose waves over her shoulders and went for glamorous makeup.

She was spotted earlier today shopping in a stylish cream coat and loose gray pants.

While celebrating her 30th birthday last month, Arabella took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a black leather bustier as she reflected on her big day.

She wrote: ‘Thirty, Flirty & Thriving … I have mixed feelings as you approach your 30s and hope the saying that your 30s are the best years of your life is true … but looking back on my 20s i am so proud of what i have and over the past year.

“I can honestly say that despite a growing global pandemic, this has been my best year yet and I am so fortunate that the people I do surround and support me. (sic)

Here we go: later, she added a denim jacket to her look by packing her outfits in a suitcase

Arabella also shared snaps of what she called ‘number 3 birthday cake’ as she welcomed a new decade in decadent style.

The blonde beauty is back in London after being one of the many influencers who have flown to Dubai on ‘work trips’.

The reality TV star returned to the UK before mandatory hotel quarantine was imposed on returning travelers.

Arabella focused on her modeling career following her split from boyfriend Wes Nelson in April 2020.

Low key: The reality TV star looked stylish overall more low key after a quick trip to Nasty Gal in London