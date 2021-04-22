



Only around three percent of clothing that Americans buy is produced in the United States. Since the 1960s, the clothing industry has rejected domestic production of clothing instead of cheaper materials and labor from third world countries. This has had a crippling effect on the domestic clothing industry and those same cheap items are being sold back to residents of third world countries at triple the price. However, visionaries love Joseph ribkoff are again focusing on domestic production of clothing which offers the following advantages: Ethical fashion The fashion industry has earned a bad reputation by outsourcing labor to Third World sweatshops, many of which employ children, maintain terrible working conditions, and fail to pay a living wage. Although this situation is improving with greater awareness in society, many facilities abroad still operate in this way. This is morally unacceptable and a point that the modern consumer will not accept. When you outsource, you lose control over ethical practices. However, when you manufacture locally, you can make sure the local factories have high labor standards. Responsive communication Using employees from different countries can lead to language barrier issues. This can lead to a variety of issues that could impact the quality of the product. However, when using a local production process, it is easier to appoint a deputy manager who can oversee all operations and relay critical information related to business development, manufacturing, quality, etc. to employees and management. This means that you maintain a high level of control over all aspects of your business. Local production also equates to local suppliers, thus minimizing or eliminating language barriers. When you produce locally, your goods will still be manufactured and delivered at a much faster rate than when produced overseas, resulting in faster time to market and greater agility. Support local businesses The most obvious advantage of domestic production is to support local businesses. When you focus on local production, you energize the local economy which creates new jobs and builds a new market for customers who would not have existed otherwise. Transparency When you focus on efficient, small-scale production, you offer your consumer transparency . Besides, you can better observe eco-friendly practices as it is easier to observe the development and production processes of all items. In addition, you can improve and control the quality levels of your products while reducing overproduction and waste. Respect health and safety standards When your production warehouse is only a few hours away, you can reduce your risk and perform regular safety and health inspections. You will know which measures need to be removed or improved to maintain a safe environment for all employees, making them more productive. Compliance with these standards is essential to ensure the production of high quality products. Ultimately, when more companies focus on local manufacturing and sourcing resources to create sales, it grows the entire local market while creating many jobs. Although large companies prefer to cut costs through cheap materials, products and labor, when small companies focus on local production, this trend can become a lasting opportunity for more local businesses. .

