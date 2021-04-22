21 perfect holiday dresses to wear on your next big trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Confession: We were eager to break away from our routines and take a vacation. While that dream getaway may not happen tomorrow, with restrictions easing and vaccines rolling out, it could be a possibility in the coming months. Relaxing, unwinding and soaking up the sun are on the horizon!

If you’re lucky enough to plan a safe trip this summer, you’ve probably already stocked up on pieces to wear. After a long year in loungewear, that’s quite understandable! If dresses are the order of the day then look no further, we’ve rounded up loads of fabulous finds to buy now. Keep scrolling to check out all of our favorites!

Our 21 favorite dresses for your next vacation

Casual day dresses

1. Our absolute favorite: This T-shirt dress BTFBM is a real success! We love its fitted cut and its gathers give it a flattering and slender look.

2. We also like: This MITILLY sleeveless trapeze dress has the cutest ruffle skirt perfect for the beach or a picnic!

3. We also like: You can wear this Amoretu tunic dress during the day and dress it up for dinner too!

4. We also like: This Amazon Essentials Tank Dress is a must have dress that you can wear when you want to look put together and feel super comfortable!

5. We also like: This T-shirt dress MEROKEETY has a built-in belt that tightens at the waist for a flattering fit!

6. We also like: This muslin mini dress Dokotoo exudes feminine style and romance!

Long dresses

7. Our absolute favorite: The fluid skirt on this maxi dress Milumia will look so amazing on Instagram photos!

8. We also like: Halter neckline with a high neck this PRETTYGARDEN maxi gives the dress an elegant look.

9. We also like: The strapless look of this maxi ultra-boho from Yidarton makes it the ultimate vacation dress!

10. We also like: ThisZESICA long dress comes in so many boho-chic prints. Swoon!

11. We also like: This simple maxi dress VERABENDI has an off-the-shoulder neckline that buyers love!

Cocktail dresses

12. Our absolute favorite: So many Amazon reviewers agree that this Verdusa Bodycon Dress fits like a glove.

13. We also like: This Easy Romwe skater dress has a great fit and flare design, and we love the chic cascading sleeves!

14. We also like: This lace midi dress from ASTR the label is a must-have choice for an elegant and timeless look!

15. We also like: The ruffled slit this Knitted midi dress makes it an absolute showstopper!

16. We also like: You will feel like an iconic Hollywood actress in this elegant and off the shoulder dress Sarin Mathews!

Evening Dresses

17. Our absolute favorite: We are completely in love with the layers of tulle and the overall look of this maxi dress Windsor in addition, it is really affordable!

18. We also like: Critics say this mermaid style dress from GLASSES is their choice for high-end functions!

19. We also like: This Ever-Pretty Long Dress has a classic off the shoulder neckline that you know will always look amazing!

20. We also like: There aren’t enough great things buyers can say about this mermaid style, high slit dress WOOSEA it is a guaranteed success!

21. We also like: This long long dress from IWEMEK has an amazing and versatile design!

