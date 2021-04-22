6 reasons I hate dress codes – the Observer

Spaghetti straps, short skirts and excessive neckline are some of the most prohibited items in a school dress code. In my own high school, wearing short skirts and a low neckline was considered skinny. Can you believe they actually put that word in the dress code?

The skirts and the neckline are aimed more at young girls in school. These are just two of the common things I see stipulations on.

A lot of people would argue for dress codes. They teach discipline and structure. Obviously, we don’t want kids to go to school in swimsuits or birthday suits. A dress code prevents children from coming to school naked. But what are they really doing?

Sexualizing children, mainly girls:

Dress codes teach women from an early age that their bodies should be hidden. To show your skin is to be skinny. They teach that young girls’ bodies are provocative and sexy. By banning the cleavage and thighs, dress codes teach girls that their bodies are objects and that they are a distraction.

Young girls are seen as inherently sexual. Short shorts do not mIt is the same for young girls as it is for older women. Young girls simply see shorts as a piece of clothing to wear when the weather is hot. Why do teachers and administration regard them as sexual clothes?

Even as a 19 year old girl in college, I find it hard to wear shorts in class. I certainly wouldn’t want to distract anyone from their precious learning with my thighs.

Favor male students:

There are fewer stipulations for men’s clothing. My public school dress code had prohibited things like muscle t-shirts, but I remember most of the clothing items were for female students. Skirts, necklines and headwear were prohibited, which generally restricted women, not the male population.

Male students also broke the dress code more than girls. Muscle t-shirts and tank tops with a certain strap size were banned, but no man who wore them that I noticed ever had a problem wearing them. But the moment a girl wears a top that shows the belly when she raises her hand, she is sent home and her learning is disrupted.

Apparently, men can’t control themselves at the sight of a shoulder or a bra strap. Schools care more about men’s entertainment than girls’ safety. When you forbid the cleavage and tank tops with suspendersmeasuring more than 3 fingers in width, schools imply that young men in school cannot control themselves. They are not wild.

Devaluates the education of women:

Being sent home for the dress code is such a blow to self-esteem, especially when male counterparts are not sent home.

One of the biggest things dress codes teach is that educating men is more important than educating women. Men were not sent home while women always had to be sent home. Why is a woman’s education worth less than that of a man?

Even if they were not sent home, the reprimand, changing of clothes, and being forced to put on a jacket took a long time outside of school time for many girls.

I just want the education of young girls to be valued. It would just be nice to know that the world was teaching men more to control themselves instead of blaming women for men’s actions.

Promote the culture of rape:

Dress codes perpetuate the vibes women need to protect themselves instead of teaching men to behave and act like decent human beings.

In his article on dress codes, Laura Bates from TIME magazine shelp it teach our children that girls’ bodies are dangerous, powerful and sexualized and that boys are biologically programmed to objectify and harass them.

As a society, we should not be teaching young girls and women how to protect themselves from rape. We should teach men not to rape. Dress codes early begin to teach otherwise. Girls have to cover up because men can’t control themselves. In a twisted way, I think dress codes also show girls that what they wear can be an invitation to unwanted attention.

Shame of the body:

Let’s face it, strapless, more curvy women are really targeted with these dress codes. When you have larger bust sizes, it’s harder to hide your curves. There is nothing wrong with your curves. All bodies are beautiful, but dress codes make women feel ashamed of having a larger bust.

Racism:

They teach young black children that their natural hair is inappropriate. Some schools have a hairdressing policy in their dress code. These are blatantly racist as they ban tight braids and dreadlocks among other black hairstyles.

Transphobia:

For transgender people, I have heard stories that they have been sent home for not wearing clothes that match their birth sex. This goes hand in hand with transphobia and just a general idea of ​​limiting self-expression.

Lack of self-expression:

With all the sexism and racism aside, dress codes are just plain silly. Sometimes it is very hot at school. Why can’t students wear tank tops and shorts? Many schools will not leave behind any traces. They simply limit the number of clothes students can wear. They prevent many students from expressing themselves.

Dress codes subject all children to some form of oppression. I’m going to let Li Zhou from the Atlantic Summarizing this for me, dress codes, given the power they give to school authorities to regulate student identity, may, according to students, ultimately set discriminatory standards as the norm.

Dress codes should be changed to be more inclusive. People of all rathis, size and gender should not feel discriminated against in a dress code.