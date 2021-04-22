MELINDA MYERS: Dress up the landscape with spring flowering shrubs





Add a splash of color at the start of the garden season with spring flowering shrubs. Small or large, these beauties add color, support pollinators, and help attract birds to the landscape. Make room in borders and mixed gardens for these spring bloomers. Use varieties with slightly different flowering times to create continuous color throughout spring. Supplement them with perennials and spring flowering bulbs. After the shrubs have finished blooming, they add beautiful greenery to the border. Plant a few compact varieties in containers to add color to patios and decks. Add seasonal color with annuals, pansies, or other cool weather tolerant flowers for spring and fall. Replace them with petunias, lantanas, or other heat-suitable flowers for the summer. Forsythia and lilacs are traditional spring favorites. The bright yellow flowers of Forsythias signal spring for many. The showy flowers have a slight fragrance and the plants are virtually pest free. Select varieties whose flower buds will survive cold winter temperatures, so that there will be flowers from the tip of the stem to ground level. The fragrant flowers of lilac can generate wonderful childhood memories. Select your preferred white, pink or purple color and the varieties that will suit the growing location at maturity. These will brighten up any place later in the spring. Look for other easy-care spring-flowering shrubs to include in the landscape. The spring flowers of the viburnum are sure to provide a lot of fun, not to mention its attractive foliage, fall color, and bird-attracting fruit. Use them to create an attractive screen, hedge, or mixed border. Several varieties of viburnum, such as Korean Spice and doublefile, make superb specimens or small, impressive groupings in the landscape. Brighten up those shady spots with azaleas. These spring bloomers thrive with afternoon or dappled shade. Grow them in moist, rich, acidic soil in a sheltered location for best results. Make sure there is a good view to enjoy the flowers and hummingbirds they attract. Brighten up the spring garden with Garden Glow Dogwood. Bright chartreuse foliage turns burgundy red in fall. White flowers give way to blue fruits, and red stems are a welcome sight in winter. Other dogwoods, like the red twig and gray dogwood, are native shrubs with flowers that support pollinators and fruit that feeds birds. FothergillaThe fragrant white spring flowers are a favorite with hummingbirds. This beauty ends her season with a colorful mix of yellow, orange and scarlet fall colors often on the same leaf. Add an evergreen backdrop of boxwood, arborvitae and junipers to showcase these springtime beauties. Spring blossoms, fall color, and winter interest will shine when placed in front of the greenery. Now take a stroll through the landscape to identify places that would benefit from spring color. Select the right plants suitable for the growing conditions and complete the garden design. Then plant and enjoy these colorful additions for years to come. Melinda Myers has written over 20 books on gardening, including The Midwestern Gardeners Handbook and small-space gardening.She runs the Grands Cours How to grow an Anything DVD seriesand the union member at the national levelRun over Garden MomentTV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and editor for Birds & Bloomsmagazine. Its website iswww.melindamyers.com.







