Fashion
10 best men’s polo shirts for summer 2021
Polo shirts, which Brooks Brothers first introduced Stateside at the end of the 19th century, have been a staple in men’s fashion for many, many years. It’s easy to see why: From the golf course to the cocktail lounge, polo shirts are a sporty and stylish choice that works for almost any function. Dress them up with pants or pair them with shorts, their versatility is unmatched.
Polo shirts offer that elusive combination of comfort and style. A polo shirt offers a touch of sophistication, while providing the soft comfort of a premium T-shirt. Just make sure you get one that’s right for you. An ill-fitting polo shirt with extra-long sleeves can conjure up bad memories of early 2000s fashion or the lack of it.
To make sure you look flawless at your next dress-casual affair, we’ve rounded up 10 polo shirts from iconic brands, including Lacoste and Ralph lauren; funky styles of Birdwell and Marine layer; and performance polo shirts from fitness-focused brands including Lululemon and Rhône. Any of these polo shirts will make a great addition to your wardrobe.
Polo Ralph Lauren in soft cotton classic fit
An American classic. There are eight colors to choose from, but we suggest you start with white, just likeLeonardo DiCaprio wore the wolf of Wall Street. It’s a timeless style that never gets old.
[$80; ralphlauren.com]
Lacoste Slim Fit Polo Shirt in Petit Piqu
Lacoste has been a staple in polo shirts since 1933. With its iconic green alligator logo, ultra-comfortable petit piqué cotton fabric and modern slim fit, you can’t go wrong with this shirt.
[$95; lacoste.com]
Classic pique polo shirt Bonobos
A little texture adds personality to this stylish polo shirt from Bonobos. It features a pique fabric woven in a bird style for a subtle texture and pattern; plus its softness, moisture wicking and versatility. It’s also available in 24 different colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find a style that suits you.
[$69; bonobos.com]
Fred Perry Textured Panel Polo Shirt
This Fred Perry polo shirt stands out from the simpler options thanks to several tasteful details: a textured pique front panel, a smooth jersey back and woven trims on the collar and cuffs.
[$100; fredperry.com]
Birdwell terrycloth polo shirt
It’s no surprise that this beach polo shirt is made in Southern California. With real wood buttons and soft terrycloth, this Birdwell shirt will have you swimming in a relaxed summer vibe, whether you’re at the beach or just at your desk.
[$80; birdwell.com]
Beale striped polo shirt
If your taste is retro, the Marine Layers Beale polo shirt is a great choice. The company’s unique fabric blend (made from cotton and recycled beech wood) is super soft, while the bright striped, white-collar shirts deliver a light old-school style.
[$82; marinelayer.com]
Lululemon Evolution Short Sleeve Polo
If you are looking for a performance polo shirt, this shirt from Lululemon will not disappoint. It features a modern, fitted design, moisture-wicking fabric and anti-odor treatment, so you can spend more time wearing and less time washing.
[$88$98; shop.lululemon.com]
Polo Rhone Commuter
Rhone consistently produces high quality performance clothing, and their Commuter polo shirt is no exception. The company’s proprietary fabric blend wicks away moisture, stretches with you as you move, and also resists wrinkles.
[$98; rhone.com]
Linksoul Tour Logo Anza Drytech Polo
There is no shortage of golf polo shirts, but Linksoul draws a tie with Anza Drytech. With a comfortable blend of cotton, polyester and lycra, this polo shirt offers the elasticity and moisture-wicking properties you need for a full day on the ties.
[$78; linksoul.com]
Mack Weldon Dryknit polo shirt with t-shirt
Designed to withstand heat, this Mack Weldon polo shirt is made from a technical cotton fabric designed to wick away moisture and keep you cool. It’s comfortable enough for lounging but capable enough for active days in the sun too.
[$58; mackweldon.com]
