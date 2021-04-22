5 luxury fashion brands celebrating Earth Day 2021





Climate change is the biggest problem of our time, and it will take more than reusable grocery bags and meatless Mondays to reduce the damage. Entrepreneurs from all sectors must come together to disrupt current practices and forge new sustainable and efficient techniques, and fashion is no exception. We’re all aware of the dangers of fast fashion, but did you know that upcycling can be chic? On Earth Day, industry leaders are making bold statements in favor of sustainable fashion without sacrificing any aspect. From Tommy Hilfiger’s limited-edition capsule collection to Maison Margiela’s cool patchwork, these Earth Day 2021 drops will keep you cool and karma-free. See also: Ermenegildo Zegna celebrates 110 years by turning to sustainability Tommy Hilfiger “One Planet” capsule Recycling is totally all the rage with this limited edition line of organic cotton basics and essentials. Live your comfiest life in the recycled ‘One Planet’ sweatshirts, wear your heart on your sleeve in a bright tee that’s all about ‘spreading love’, or make a splash in the one-piece swimsuit cheeky and recycled. You can even teach the younger generation about environmentalism with a “One Planet” baby changing bag. buy It Now Salvatore Ferragamo Earth Top Handle Bag and Durable F-80 Skeleton Watch Italian luxury legends at Salvatore Ferragamo offer you two ways to honor Mother Earth this season. Strut your stuff in the eco-friendly Earth Top Handle bag. Made with renewable FSC certified cork, this water-treated polyester bag holds 500 pieces. It is part of Ferragamo’s Creation collection, which recreates classic home designs in limited numbered editions. The durable F-80 Skeleton watch is also a limited reissue, celebrating one of Ferragamo’s most popular watch models. It also uses FSC certified cork and is lined on the inside with hemp and on the outside with post-consumer recycled PET fiber fabric. The support cushion is made from 100% bioplastic sugarcane material – and only 200 will ever be made. Buy the bag / Buy the watch Stella mccartney Stella McCartney knows more than a thing or two about cultural relevance, so of course she doesn’t miss the opportunity to make sense of her fashion. Her brand has been vegetarian from the start, and on Earth Day she is partnering with Greenpace on a capsule of organic cotton t-shirts and graphic sweatshirts. The pale blue and white marble hues are inspired by vintage designs by eco activists, and the collection, part of its summer 2021 line, is helping Greenpeace’s campaign to stop deforestation in the Amazon. It also happens to mark the 20th and 50th anniversaries of McCartney and Greenpeace, respectively. buy It Now MM6 Maison Margiela Maison Margiela has been hit hard by COVID-19 like everyone else, but the famous French house has fashioned its own silver lining. When access to material dwindled, designers grabbed the scraps and created unique patchwork pieces inspired by some of Margiela’s most iconic looks. These recycled items include bags, boots, open-toed mules and sliders; in nubuck, nappa, suede and calfskin in neutral tones from alabaster to brown. The MM6 Upcycled Patchwork collection is currently on sale as part of Margiela’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection. buy It Now Ermenegildo Zegna #UseTheExisting After 110 years leading the luxury fashion industry from his home in Trivero, Italy, Zegna CEO Ermenegildo Zegna is proud to bring a thoughtful eye to his family’s brand. In Fall / Winter 2019, the company launched its #UseTheExisting collection, which makes costumes and fine clothing from recycled materials while reducing its production of waste. “This is Zegna’s response to responsibility,” Zegna told Modern Luxury, “making the dream of zero waste possible.” buy It Now Photography by: Courtesy Tommy Hilfiger, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, Maison Margiela, Ermenegildo Zegna

